Year on, DPR for 4.2-km Jalori tunnel awaited

Kullu, May 1

Three possible alignments have been shortlisted for the proposed Jalori tunnel to be built under the 10,280-ft Jalori Pass on the Aut-Luhri National Highway 305.

Geologists of Altinok Engineering, which was awarded the work for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Jalori Jot tunnel around a year ago, has so far only conducted surveys.

Experts have taken samples after boring the hill and done soil testing from Dhiyagi to Khanag. The alignment of the tunnel would be finalised on the basis of the sample report.

The company had proposed nine alignments, of which three have been short-listed.

KL Suman, Executive Engineer, National Highway Wing of Public Works Department (PWD), said, “Three alignments have been deemed suitable and the most preferred alignment will be finalised by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. A final decision will be taken keeping in mind the convenience for all, safety, environment and other aspects.”

The proposal to built Jalori tunnel is under consideration for the past over two decades. Politicians have been making it an election issue, but the plan is yet to come to fruition.

The construction of the tunnel will benefit people of 69 panchayats of the Seraj region. Although surveys for the tunnel are being conducted continuously since 2018, the plan progressing at a snail’s pace.

The PWD authorities had claimed that the DPR would be prepared within 10 months of awarding the job to Altinok, but the alignment had not been finalised even after about a year.

Due to snowfall in winter, vehicular movement is halted at Jalori Pass from November to March. To reach the district headquarters at Kullu, residents of the Anni and Nirmand areas have use travel via Karsog by traversing double the distance, undertaking a tedious and expensive journey. People are often forced to cross on foot 8-ft snow by taking immense risk.

The Union Ministry had prepared a plan to build the 4.2-km double-lane tunnel under the Jalori Pass connecting Anni subdivision with the district headquarters at Kullu. About Rs 990 crore would be spent on the construction of the tunnel. A Rs 17.32 crore tender was awarded to Altinok for preparation of the DPR last year.

