Optimizing Production Costs with Barrel Plating Services in Manufacturing

Barrel Plating Services: The Key to Cost-Effective Manufacturing Solutions

Barrel plating is one of the popular techniques used to apply a metal coating over small electrical components, connectors, and terminals.

The electroplated base metal made the component stronger, resistant to heat and corrosion, and more electrically conductible. Surprisingly, the result provides aesthetically pleasing small components.

Clients need barrel plating services with complicated plating requirements. In addition, the final product needs to adhere to industry standards and highly strict testing protocols for industrial metal plating.

The Process

Cost reductions and the speed of processing large numbers of components are the two main advantages of choosing barrel plating over rack plating. All the items are inserted into a barrel that rotates slowly and submerges in the plating solution.

The barrel contains bars that conduct electrical currents. As the barrel rotates, the components fall together, resulting in getting even surface finish. Additionally, the burnishing action produced by the barrel's rotation aids in the mechanical removal of burrs and scale from the parts.

Barrel plating is a cost-effective method for processing large quantities of durable, smaller items in bulk. This procedure is not advised for parts with fine threads or features that may be bent with little force.

The Need for Barrel Plating

While handling stamping tools and die operations, progressive tooling systems facilitate efficient production processes. It enables seamless integration with barrel plating for large, rapid volume manufacturing.

The barrel coating gives the objects,

A strong corrosion resistance

It makes the equipment last longer (due to corrosion resistance).

The finish gives the objects a brilliant, new shine, resulting in utilizing them for decorative purposes.

Engineering coatings that consequently offer wear and tear resistance.

Benefits of Barrel Plating - A Cost Effective Solution

As discussed above, the ability to plate many pieces at once, which can save a significant amount of time and money, is the most notable benefit of barrel plating. The following are some key advantages of Barrel plating:

Large and Rapid Volume Production: The same machinery can be used to process a large range of parts. You can put a large number of various electric components, connectors, and terminals into the barrel. Generally speaking, a part that is capable of fitting into the barrel can be barrel-plated.

This covers a wide range of small metal pieces. This versatility results in large and rapid volume production. Once a rotation is done, you will get a huge volume of barrel plated products since you can make large production within a week of business working days.

Uniform Finish: The bipolar contact between the pieces and the cascading tumble action caused by the barrel rotation typically produce a more uniform finish.

It cannot be achieved simply like this with conventional procedures like rack plating.

Tank solutions undergo stirring to remove stratification and provide a uniform bath. A uniform finish results in an aesthetically appealing look and saves money by reducing the overuse or over-coating of the plating solution.

Lower Equipment Investment: Compared to other plating techniques, barrel plating systems typically require less equipment. The entire process will be done in a single barrel.

For mass production, you only need a few containers, resulting in saving money. This can be passed along to the customer in the form of a cheaper plating service fee.

Also, it is usually not necessary to add extra fittings, part carriers, or agitation equipment to carry out barrel plating processes because they may be completed with conventional equipment.

Requires Less Space, Reduced Number of Labor: On the other hand, since the entire process—cleaning, rinsing, pickling, and sealing—can be done in a single vessel, resulting in Less handling and higher overall efficiency.

The barrel requires less space, so you don't need to invest in a large working environment. This considerably reduces the initial investment.

Additionally, to operate a barrel, you just need one person. This reduces the number of employees you require to finish the plating process, resulting in saving money on labor costs.

Applications of Barrel Plating

Automotive industry

Medical devices

Electronics

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Wrapping Up

Barrel plating services are a versatile and efficient solution for attaining large volume production. With the above-mentioned benefits, barrel plating services provide manufacturers with the flexibility needed to meet evolving market demands.

As these services increase the overall operational efficiency, businesses will get a good return on investment. Utilized by a variety of industries, barrel plating has become a valuable asset in today's machinery industry.

