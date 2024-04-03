 Ravetkar Group—Pune's Real Estate Charm: A Magnet for NRI Investments : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Ravetkar Group—Pune's Real Estate Charm: A Magnet for NRI Investments

Ravetkar Group—Pune's Real Estate Charm: A Magnet for NRI Investments

Ravetkar Group—Pune's Real Estate Charm: A Magnet for NRI Investments


Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 3:  The Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are increasingly enriching Pune’s real estate market by investing in lucrative opportunities and contributing to the real estate industry. Pune’s consistent growth trajectory and robust economy make it a compelling proposition for NRIs to invest in.

Ravetkar Group, led by the visionary Amol Ravetkar, plays an integral part in Pune’s evolving real estate market. Since 1984, the Pune-based real estate enterprise has been setting unbelievable standards across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. From redeveloping Pune’s classic residential landmarks to building newer neighbourhoods, the company, in its over 39 years of real estate dominion, has garnered trust and admiration from the city.

Stability Amidst Fluctuations

Against the backdrop of economic recession, Pune’s real estate sector has shown immense stability. Its consistent growth assures NRI investors profits and security from global economic fluctuations. Moreover, Ravetkar Group’s priority on quality and timely project delivery reinstates investors’ trust in the market. This further strengthens the market’s stability. 

Variegated Economic Ecosystem 

Pune’s diverse economic sectors have been appealing to NRI investors. Ravetkar Group strategically plans its projects to align with the city’s economic needs. From residential enclaves near IT hubs to commercial space around manufacturing zones, the company has taken up an adaptive approach to meet the growing housing demands.

This diversity ensures sustained returns on investment and mitigates risks associated with over-reliance on any single sector.

Metro Projects and Seamless Connectivity

Amol Ravetkar’s real estate projects often highlight the city’s seamless connectivity and other modern infrastructure. By integrating these features of the city in its developments, the company provides convenience to its residents. In addition, properties at such key locations add value to future investments. 

Building Trust and Transparency

Pune’s transparent and investor-friendly regulatory framework offers a hassle-free environment for NRIs. The Group adheres to these regulations, streamlining the acquisition process, instilling confidence in the prospective investors and fostering life-long trust and relationships.

Luxurious Living at an Affordable Range

In addition, the real estate company understands the populace’s evolving lifestyle demands. Therefore, the Group introduces modern amenities to residential complexes, ranging from state-of-the-art fitness centres to landscaped gardens. 

Ravetkar Group offers such luxurious living at a competitive price without compromising quality. By striking the right balance between affordability and luxury, the company’s development projects appeal to NRI investors, allowing them to maximise their returns in Pune’s dynamic real estate market.

Holistic Support System

With Amol Ravetkar at the helm, the Group follows a customer-centric approach. It assists the investors throughout the journey. From housing-related financial services to reliable property management options, the company’s comprehensive support network enhances the investors’ overall satisfaction.

The Ravetkar Group has always stayed ahead of the real estate game. Its forward-thinking approach has aligned with Pune’s futuristic growth curve. Being a strategic partner of NRI investors, the company assures lucrative opportunities and long-term profitability through real estate investments in Pune.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Maharashtra #Ravetkar Groups,Real estate market,Pune’s real estate,Amol Ravetkar,NRI investors


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

2
India

Missing Kerala man, wife, another woman found dead mysteriously in Arunachal Pradesh hotel

3
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket

4
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Consensus in SAD on realtor Sharma’s name from Patiala

5
Himachal

Soaring airfare to Himachal Pradesh's Kangra valley hits travellers hard

6
Delhi

Explainer: Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

7
India

‘Bad habits’, countries should not comment on others’ internal affairs: S Jaishankar

8
India

Delhi High Court grants divorce to Kunal Kapur on grounds of cruelty; chef had accused wife of ‘never respecting his parents and humiliating him’

9
Punjab

AAP picks Malvinder Singh Kang, Raj Kumar Chabbewal for 2 Punjab seats

10
Delhi

Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress, joins BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Delhi High Court reserves order on plea by Arvind Kejriwal challenging arrest

Arvind Kejriwal can't claim immunity from arrest, says ED; Delhi High Court reserves verdict

The AAP national convener, currently in judicial custody, qu...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months

‘Jail ke taale tutenge’: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months

After his release, Singh left for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s...

AAP leaders to go on fast against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 7

AAP leaders to go on fast against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 7

A collective fast will be observed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar,...

Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg since arrest, alleges AAP; Tihar jail says his vitals normal

Tihar jail official says Arvind Kejriwal's vitals normal after AAP alleges he has lost 4.5 kg since arrest

Atishi says the Aam Aadmi Party will seek legal help over th...

IAS officer Parampal Kaur resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Bathinda on BJP ticket

Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket

The saffron party has been in touch with the Maluka family f...


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

First time since 1996, SAD, BJP to take on each other in Amritsar

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

IAS officer Parampal Kaur resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Bathinda on BJP ticket

Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Removal of escalators spells chaos at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal leaves for Delhi

Medical trash, sewage being dumped into Ghaggar: Panchkula residents

Five Chandigarh clubs told not to serve liquor till bar licence renewed

Delhi court directs Tihar Jail authorities to provide electric kettle, table, chair to Kejriwal

Delhi court directs Tihar Jail authorities to provide electric kettle, table, chair to Kejriwal

‘Jail ke taale tutenge’: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months

AAP leaders to go on fast against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 7

Arvind Kejriwal can't claim immunity from arrest, says ED; Delhi High Court reserves verdict

Explainer: Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

EPFO writes to police

EPFO writes to police

Rinku, Angural get ‘Y’ security cover

7 persons rounded up in Phagwara

Husband held for woman’s murder

AAP fields Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur seat

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak rouses party workers for poll battle ahead

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies