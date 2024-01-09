1962 India-China war veteran Brig AJS Behl dies, last rites in Chandigarh on Wednesday

PTI

New Delhi, January 9

Brig AJS Behl (retd), who fought valiantly in the 1962 India-China war, has died at the age of 82, sources said on Tuesday.

Born in April 1941, the war veteran, breathed his last on Monday at Command Hospital, Chandimandir in Haryana. He was suffering from age-related issues, they said.

His last rites will be held in Chandigarh on Wednesday, they said.

Behl was commissioned into the Indian Army in 1961.

“He was an artillery officer from 17 Para Field Regiment and participated in 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars. As a young officer, he fought valiantly against the Chinese forces at Namka Chu as part of 7 Infantry Brigade during October 1962,” a source said.

Behl was taken prisoner along with his men during the 1962 India-China war. He was repatriated to India the next year and served in his unit again, according to the sources.

An account of his role in the war is given in the book “1962: The War That Wasn't”.

During his service, he also participated in the 1965 Rann of Kutch operations and the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Behl retired from service as the deputy director general, NCC, Jammu and Kashmir in April 1995, the sources said.

