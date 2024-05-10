2 die after two-wheeler gets sandwiched between buses in Kerala

Kochi, May 10
Two men died on Friday when the two-wheeler they were travelling on got sandwiched between two Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses near Palarivattom here, police said.
The incident occurred around 6.15 am, police said.
The two-wheeler was behind a KSRTC bus when the other bus came from behind and slammed into the motorcycle, and the bus in front of it, police said.
Both men died on the spot. Driver of the bus which came from behind was taken into custody.
Some passengers in the KSRTC bus which came from behind suffered minor injuries, police said.
“Inquest proceedings are on. Further details about the victims will be available only after that,” it said.
