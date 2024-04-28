Rs 300 cr drugs seized from labs in Gujarat, Rajasthan

New Delhi, April 27
With the arrest of seven persons and the seizure of synthetic drugs worth Rs 300 crore, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Gujarat ATS claim to have busted a network of mephedrone manufacturing labs in Gujarat and Rajasthan.
According to information, three state-of-the-art laboratories have been found in the two states. In the overnight multi-state operations, 149 kg of mephedrone (powder and liquid form), 50 kg ephedrine and 200 litres acetone were seized, said officials.
Mephedrone, also known as 4-methylmethcathinone, 4-MMC or 4-methylephedrone, is a synthetic stimulant drug of the amphetamine and cathinone classes. The slang names include drone, M-CAT, white magic, “meow meow” and bubble.
The Gujarat ATS, following a tip-off regarding the mephedrone manufacturing labs, launched an operation named ‘Prayogshala’, which spanned over three months. At 4 am today, simultaneous raids were conducted at Bhinmal in Jalore and Osian in Jodhpur districts of Rajasthan, and at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.
Based on the interrogation of the persons arrested from Gandhinagar, another site has been identified in Amreli (Gujarat) where raids are in progress. More recoveries were expected, said the officials. They said the kingpin of the network had been identified and would be arrested soon. Efforts were on to track and identify the source of precursor chemicals as well as the distribution network, the officials added.
Seven arrested
- Seven persons arrested and network of mephedrone manufacturing labs busted
- 149 kg mephedrone, 50 kg ephedrine and 200 litre acetone seized
- Joint operation by NCB and Gujarat ATS spanned three months
