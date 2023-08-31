80% Indians see Modi favourably

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 30

Nearly 80 per cent Indians view Prime Minister Narendra Modi favourably in election year with 55 per cent backing him very strongly as against nearly 60 per cent who see Congress MP Rahul Gandhi positively.

23 nations like india India is seen favourably by 23 nations. But in France, Spain, Brazil, Germany and Poland, views of India have become more negative since the question was last asked Critical opinion on pak Over 70% Indians view Pakistan unfavourably. Negative views about Pakistan never dropped below 62% over a decade of research

A Pew Research Center survey of 23 countries mapping the world’s views about India, Indians’ views about PM Modi and other leaders and Indians’ views about other countries also reveals that many of the 23 countries surveyed have a relatively favourable view of India. “A median of 46 per cent adults in 23 countries say they have a favorable view of India, compared with a median of 34 per cent with an unfavourable view,” says the report, released on the eve of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in India.

Indians’ confidence in the nation’s global rise is also surging, the survey found.

Roughly, 70 per cent Indians say India’s influence in the world in recent years has been getting stronger. In contrast, 19 per cent say India has been getting weaker, and 13 per cent say its influence has not changed.

“This question was also asked of 19 countries in 2022, and relatively few overall felt that India’s influence was growing. A median of 28 per cent said India’s influence was getting stronger, 13 per cent said it was getting weaker, 48 per cent said it stayed about the same,” the research points out. A fifth (20%) of Indians have an unfavourable opinion of PM, as against 34 per cent for Rahul.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge got favourable ratings from 46 per cent Indians as against 42 per cent for Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Chowdhury. Indians were also asked to evaluate the influence of six other countries in the survey and the US found the most favour with them as half said they saw the US influence in the world in recent years getting stronger.

Most importantly, 40 per cent Indians also said Russia’s global influence had been getting stronger in recent years. “India is the only country surveyed where a majority has a favourable view of Russia, including 23 per cent Indians who see Russia very favourably. Of the 11 countries where Russian energy was a particularly salient issue, India was also one of three countries where a majority prioritised maintaining access to Russian oil and gas over being tough with Russia on Ukraine.

