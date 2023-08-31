 80% Indians see Modi favourably : The Tribune India

  • India
  • 80% Indians see Modi favourably

80% Indians see Modi favourably

Rahul viewed positively by nearly 60%: Pew survey

80% Indians see Modi favourably


Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 30

Nearly 80 per cent Indians view Prime Minister Narendra Modi favourably in election year with 55 per cent backing him very strongly as against nearly 60 per cent who see Congress MP Rahul Gandhi positively.

23 nations like india

India is seen favourably by 23 nations. But in France, Spain, Brazil, Germany and Poland, views of India have become more negative since the question was last asked

Critical opinion on pak

Over 70% Indians view Pakistan unfavourably. Negative views about Pakistan never dropped below 62% over a decade of research

A Pew Research Center survey of 23 countries mapping the world’s views about India, Indians’ views about PM Modi and other leaders and Indians’ views about other countries also reveals that many of the 23 countries surveyed have a relatively favourable view of India. “A median of 46 per cent adults in 23 countries say they have a favorable view of India, compared with a median of 34 per cent with an unfavourable view,” says the report, released on the eve of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in India.

Indians’ confidence in the nation’s global rise is also surging, the survey found.

Roughly, 70 per cent Indians say India’s influence in the world in recent years has been getting stronger. In contrast, 19 per cent say India has been getting weaker, and 13 per cent say its influence has not changed.

“This question was also asked of 19 countries in 2022, and relatively few overall felt that India’s influence was growing. A median of 28 per cent said India’s influence was getting stronger, 13 per cent said it was getting weaker, 48 per cent said it stayed about the same,” the research points out. A fifth (20%) of Indians have an unfavourable opinion of PM, as against 34 per cent for Rahul.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge got favourable ratings from 46 per cent Indians as against 42 per cent for Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Chowdhury. Indians were also asked to evaluate the influence of six other countries in the survey and the US found the most favour with them as half said they saw the US influence in the world in recent years getting stronger.

Most importantly, 40 per cent Indians also said Russia’s global influence had been getting stronger in recent years. “India is the only country surveyed where a majority has a favourable view of Russia, including 23 per cent Indians who see Russia very favourably. Of the 11 countries where Russian energy was a particularly salient issue, India was also one of three countries where a majority prioritised maintaining access to Russian oil and gas over being tough with Russia on Ukraine.

#Congress #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

2
Trending

Time heals everything, Sunny Deol says on mending ties with Shah Rukh Khan

3
Punjab

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab's Amritsar

4
India

'Smile, please': India's moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

5
Delhi

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

6
Trending

In world's first such case, doctors remove 3-inch-long live parasitic worm from Australian woman's brain

7
Punjab

Day after killing Amritsar girl, stalker shoots self, is in critical condition

8
India

China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

9
Punjab

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

10
Lifestyle

Actress Mona Singh talks about her role in Prime Video series ‘Made in Heaven 2’ and her debut show

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda

INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda

28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...

Solar mission’s final checks done, will carry 7 payloads

Solar mission’s final checks done, will carry 7 payloads

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM must speak: Rahul

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM must speak: Rahul

India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow

India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow

Set to be fifth launch in 15 months

‘You may lose jobs’: Mann warns staff against strike, invokes ESMA till Oct 31

‘You may lose jobs’: Mann warns staff against strike, invokes ESMA till Oct 31


Cities

View All

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

Chandigarh: Five decades after, Martyr’s Memorial to see light of day

10 years on, Mani Majra woman reunited with mentally unstable son

Chandigarh: 3 nabbed for Rs 24-lakh theft at factory

Pay dues or lose taxi stand allotment: Chandigarh MC to operators

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall on Aug 29

6 hurt as 2 DTC buses collide on Sansad Marg

Lawyer gunned down in Ghaziabad court

SDM suspended for ‘irregularities’ in tender for organising Urs-2023

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

DC reviews dengue situation in Phagwara

NRI booked for ‘murdering’ father

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

2 ex-Army men among 3 nabbed for impersonating as VB officials

Lingering sewage-related issues plague Dhandari Khurd, nearby colonies

Man alleges torture by paramour’s kin

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Teacher wears school uniform to make students pick up habit

Others make most of Punjabi University’s failure to run distance courses

Patiala Central Jail celebrates Rakhi with inmates

Traders to go on strike over ‘harassment’ by GST officials