Activist moves EC over vote details

New Delhi, May 9
Social activist Anjali Bhardwaj has written to the Election Commission of India, seeking disclosure of votes recorded at every polling station where voting had taken place in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections.
The letter has also been signed by 18 other eminent personalities, including economist Jayati Ghosh, social activist Shabnam Hashmi and lawyer Prashant Bhushan.
The letter urges the EC to “immediately disclose through its website, the authenticated record of voter turnout as contained in Part I of Form 17C.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with 200 Indians sent back from Jamaica
‘Donkey’ flight? Officials flag issues with papers, itinerar...
Canvassing no basis for bail to Arvind Kejriwal: ED
Files fresh affidavit in SC | Hearing today
Air India Express crisis ends as airline, staff strike truce
Termination letters to 25 crew to be recalled