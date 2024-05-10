Activist moves EC over vote details

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

Social activist Anjali Bhardwaj has written to the Election Commission of India, seeking disclosure of votes recorded at every polling station where voting had taken place in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

The letter has also been signed by 18 other eminent personalities, including economist Jayati Ghosh, social activist Shabnam Hashmi and lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

The letter urges the EC to “immediately disclose through its website, the authenticated record of voter turnout as contained in Part I of Form 17C.”

