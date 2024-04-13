 Agra’s Hasnuram Ambedkari ‘Dharti Pakad’ nears his 100-election goal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Agra’s Hasnuram Ambedkari ‘Dharti Pakad’ nears his 100-election goal

Agra’s Hasnuram Ambedkari ‘Dharti Pakad’ nears his 100-election goal

He first contested in state elections in 1985, but after 98 electoral defeats 78-year-old ‘Dharti Pakad’ is still as eager to file his nomination in this Lok Sabha polls

Agra’s Hasnuram Ambedkari ‘Dharti Pakad’ nears his 100-election goal

Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

Agra, April 13

He first contested in state elections in 1985, but after 98 electoral defeats 78-year-old Hasnuram Ambedkari ‘Dharti Pakad’ is still as eager to file his nomination in this Lok Sabha polls.

“This time also I am sure that I will be defeated on both seats. But, my aim is to contest for the 100th time, and after that, I will not contest any election,” says Ambedkari, who earns his living as MNREGA worker.

Ambedkari, who hails from the Kheragarh tehsil of Agra district, fought his first election as an Independent in March 1985 against the BSP candidate from the Kheragarh constituency of Agra district.

On Friday, he again had the nomination papers in his hands and said he would file them for the Agra reserved seat and Fatehpur Sikri seat.

“I have fought elections since 1985 for gram pradhan, state assembly, gram panchayat, MLA, MLC and Lok Sabha. I also filed my candidature for the post of President of India but that was rejected..” he said.

His journey of consistently contesting elections as an Independent and losing has even got him the Hindi sobriquet of ‘Dharti Pakad’ given to such candidates after the famous Kaka Joginder Singh ‘Dharti Pakad’, who had unsuccessfully contested over 300 elections — even the presidential polls.

On what prompted him to contest successive elections, he told PTI, “I left my job for the post of ‘Amin’ in the Agra tehsil at the end of the year 1984 as I was promised a ticket by the BSP a ticket to contest from the Kheragarh seat.

“But I was later refused the ticket by the then convener of the party in the region and he mocked me ‘tumhe tumhari biwi vote nahi degi, toh koi or kya tumhe vote dega’ (Even your wife will not vote for you, then why would others).”

To avenge the humiliation, Ambedkari said, he contested the seat and got third place in the election result. “I made my plan to contest more elections to prove that I can also get votes from people,” he said.

Ambedkari shared that he is a follower of Dalit icon Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and was actively associated with Backward and Minority Communities Employees’ Federation (BAMCEF) from 1977 to 1985.

“On Monday, I will file nominations for both the seats and after completing the nomination procedure will visit people to seek votes,” said Ambedkari.

He said his wife Shiva Devi (70) and sons support his “dream of contesting elections” and support him financially to file nominations for the election.

“I go personally to meet my supporters and request them to vote for me in the election. I also send handwritten postcards of appeal to vote for me to those whom I am not able to contact physically,” he said.

“I have five sons and all are working as labourers and are married. My daughters-in-law, grandchildren and daughters all support me in the campaign,” he said Voting in Agra and Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seats will be on May 7 in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. The filing of nominations began on April 12 and would continue till April 19. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs from Punjab

2
India

Four Indian-origin men get 122-year prison term for murdering delivery driver in UK

3
Punjab

LS poll: SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Punjab; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

4
Himachal

Palampur: Private paragliding schools shut in Bir-Billing

5
India

Lok Sabha polls: Congress chief Kharge-led CEC to finalise candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi on Saturday

6
India

Canada curtails staff at its missions in India

7
World

6 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead by police

8
Punjab

Muktsar AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, his security personnel nab snatcher

9
Punjab

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

10
Punjab

Vikramjit Chaudhary-Charanjit Channi fight over Jalandhar seat gets murkier

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Top News

Video shows raid on ship near Strait of Hormuz; Mideast official says Iran carried out attack

Israel warns of ‘consequences’ after Iran seizes ship near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with West

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and...

US President Joe Biden says he expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns ‘not to proceed’

Iran could attack Israel 'soon', says US President Joe Biden; warns Tehran ‘not to proceed’

As per reports, US rushed warships into position to protect ...

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar also says that country's foreign policy has under...

5 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead, say police

6 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead by police

Police say there is 'nothing at the scene that would indicat...

SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Lok Sabha poll; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

LS poll: SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Punjab; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

Former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma has been fielded from Patial...


Cities

View All

Farmers want canal water supply to cut dependence on tubewells

Majha farmers want canal water supply to cut dependence on tubewells

Amritsar MC to issue challans for dumping construction waste on city roads

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

20-year-old Tarn Taran girl dies in Oman

Traffic cops restrict movement of e-rickshaws in various streets leading to Golden Temple, Amritsar

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

7 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 69 lakh in US

Chandigarh MC XEN faces major penalty

Ensure implementation of Chandigarh Administration policy on safe transport, schools told

AAP leader Sanjay Singh claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not being allowed to meet family in Tihar jail

AAP leader Sanjay Singh claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not being allowed in-person meetings with family in Tihar jail

Delhi airport sees 17 flight diversions due to bad weather

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court to take up on Monday Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi HC verdict upholding his arrest by ED

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BRS leader Kavitha threatened SC Reddy to pay money to AAP, CBI tells court

BJP conspiring to impose Prez’s rule in Capital: Atishi

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

70 fire incidents on average during crop harvesting every year

Wheat procurement starts at Bhogpur grain market

Aggarwal visits Niku Park, orders civic body to conduct safety audit of joyrides

Vikramjit Chaudhary-Charanjit Channi fight over Jalandhar seat gets murkier

Only 11 owe MC ~60L property tax

Only 11 owe MC Rs 60L property tax

Dilroz murder case: Prosecutor seeks death penalty for convict

Elderly man found charred to death on jail premises

BDPO arrested for taking Rs 30K bribe

Miscreants snatch woman’s purse

BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chhadbad from Patiala Lok Sabha seat

Lok Sabha polls: BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala, Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala

Three-member panel to probe Nabha gangrape

Two die in Fatehgarh Sahib mishaps