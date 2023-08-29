Be like Neeraj Chopra, win hearts not challans: Delhi police's creative X post on road safety

New Delhi, August 29
The Delhi police has come up with a creative social media post to spread awareness about road safety and following traffic rules by referring to Neeraj Chopra's victory in the men's javelin at the World Athletics Championships.
"Be like Neeraj Chopra. Win hearts, not challans," the police wrote in a post on X.
It said, "To drivers and riders, you are not Neeraj's javelin, and crossing the white lines will not get you points or medals."
Reacting to the post, one of the users suggested that lane driving must be enforced on priority.
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted history yet again as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships with a throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final in Budapest, Hungary, on August 27.
Chopra has now become only the second Indian -- after shooter Abhinav Bindra -- to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships titles. Bindra had won the World Championships title when he was 23, and the Olympics gold at 25.
