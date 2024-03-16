Bonds not black money, what’s the ruckus all about, asks Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday defended the electoral bonds saying these do not represent black money, and asked the Opposition what the entire ruckus about the bonds was.

“Electoral bonds were introduced to end the dominance of black money in politics. Earlier money was taken in cash. Did that transaction ever become public? It has been said that the electoral bonds have benefitted the BJP. Now, Rahul Gandhi says it is the biggest extortion activity. Let me state clearly — BJP has got approximately Rs 6,000 crore, TMC has got Rs 1,600 crore, Congress got Rs 1,400 crore, BRS got Rs 1,200 crore, BJD got Rs 750 crore and DMK got Rs 639 crore.

The BJP has got Rs 6,000 crore despite having 303 MPs and the rest of the parties have got Rs 14,000 crore against 242 MPs. So what’s the ruckus about? Once the accounts are taken from other parties, they will not be able to face you all,” Shah said at a TV channel event. He asked whether big industrial conglomerates made political donations after Independence. “If yes, where are the accounts for that?” asked the Home Minister.

He said bonds were not black money, because everything is shown in the balance sheet of the company.

“The money that earlier used to flow to the parties was secret and hence that was black money,” Shah added.

Noting that he fully respects the Supreme Court order on electoral bonds, Shah said the scheme was introduced to end black money in politics and added that it should have been improved rather than scrapped.

Shah also said that the one nation, one election is the concept of the BJP and PM Narendra Modi and when it will be implemented, it will ensure faster development and end recurring expenditure.

Referring to the Congress, the home minister said the leaders of the opposition party used to take political donation in cash because out of a donation of Rs 1,100, they used to deposit Rs 100 in the name of the party and keep Rs 1,000 in their own pockets.

"The Congress party has run this system for years," he said. (With PTI inputs)

