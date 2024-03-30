Congress leader and ex-Union minister Shivraj Patil’s daughter-in-law joins BJP

PTI

Mumbai, March 30

Archana Patil, daughter-in-law of senior Congress leader and former Union home minister Shivraj Patil, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

She joined the ruling party in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP's state president Chandrakant Bawankule.

Fadnavis said Patil joining the BJP will boost the party's prospects in Latur and Marathwada region.

#BJP #Congress #Mumbai