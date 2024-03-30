Congress leader and ex-Union minister Shivraj Patil’s daughter-in-law joins BJP

Mumbai, March 30
Archana Patil, daughter-in-law of senior Congress leader and former Union home minister Shivraj Patil, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.
She joined the ruling party in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP's state president Chandrakant Bawankule.
Fadnavis said Patil joining the BJP will boost the party's prospects in Latur and Marathwada region.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot appears before ED
Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...
ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case
This is the second case in which the ED has charged the AAP ...
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday
He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...
Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, skips her gangster-politician husband’s funeral
Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...