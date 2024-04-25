Congress, Left taking PFI support: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

Attacking the Congress and the Left in Kerala, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that both parties were taking the support of a banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), to win Lok Sabha elections in the state.

His claim The PFI’s political wing Social Democratic Party of India has proclaimed support for the Congress-led UDF in Kerala

At the same time, PM Narendra Modi is working to protect the country from organisations like the PFI

Addressing a rally in Kerala's Alapuzha, where elections are scheduled to be held on April 26 in the second phase, Shah said while the PFI's political wing Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) openly proclaimed its support for the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, the LDF was silent on the ban on PFI.

At the same time, PM Narendra Modi was working to protect the country from organisations like the PFI, he said. Shah was campaigning for BJP candidate Sobha Surendran. During the Left and Congress regimes, terrorists were protected in the state, he said.

Shah alleged both the Congress and the Left pretended to be fighting each other in Kerala and West Bengal, while in other parts of the country they were together.

Communists were finished everywhere in the world and in India and similarly, the Congress was also seeing a decline across the country, he said. "This is the time of the BJP," he said.

Shah claimed that Modi would be the Prime Minister for the third time after the elections and Kerala would be made free from violence.

All 20 seats in Kerala will go for the polls on April 26.

