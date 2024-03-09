Country’s growth cannot be imagined without development of farmers, villages: Rajnath Singh

PTI

Raipur, March 9

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the country’s growth cannot be imagined without the development of farmers and villages, and asserted that the Modi government was standing shoulder to shoulder with the cultivators.

Addressing a mega farmers’ rally at Government Science College ground in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur, he also targeted the previous Congress dispensation in the state, accusing it of indulging in corruption and derailing the state’s development.

“...I am the son of a farmer and hail from a village. Farmers can yield gold from the soil with their efforts and hard work. My government is standing shoulder to shoulder with farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre has been taking several steps for the welfare of farmers,” the minister said.

Without the development of farmers and villages, the growth of the country cannot be imagined, he said.

“In America, one bag of urea fertilisers is available for Rs 3,000...India is the only (place) where urea is being provided to farmers at Rs 300 per bag.

“The Russia-Ukraine war resulted in price rise but the Modi government did not allow prices of seeds and fertilizers to go up. We will not allow the problems of farmers to increase at any cost,” he added.

Hitting out at the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led government in the state, Singh said, the Congress regime destroyed the state in five years.

“Now I firmly believe that the Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government will bring the state back on the track of development with the support of the people… If anyone has the power to shape the destiny of Chhattisgarh, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party.,” he said.

If the destiny of Chhattisgarh is to be realised, then the destiny of its farmers must also be fulfilled. “Only then the state can touch the heights of development,” he added.

BJP walks the talk but the Congress does the politics of ‘parivarvaad’, corruption and appeasement. “BJP does politics of justice and humanity. We are building a new India. Our resolve is to create a developed India,” said the defence minister.

The BJP had asserted that when it gets a clear majority in Parliament, no power in the world will be able to stop the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, Singh said.

“Congress people used to ask about its date. We have told them the date and the PM has also performed the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. Ram Lalla has come from his hut to his palace in Ayodhya and now the process of establishing Ram Rajya will start in India,” he said.

The country has been entering a new age, said the Union minister.

When the BJP was elected at the Centre in 2014, Singh said, the party would say that it was committed to the welfare of villages, poor, farmers, people living in huts, unemployed youth and mothers and sisters.

“You have seen that as soon as the government was formed under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we have taken rapid steps in this direction. Today, the situation is changing completely,” he said.

As many as 25 crore people in India were brought out of poverty. “I assure that this time we will again form the government under the leadership of Modi ji and will completely free India from poverty,” Singh added.

Regarding ‘Shree Anna’, he said, “Coarse food grains are also produced in Chhattisgarh. The PM has called it Shree Anna. He himself eats it. The country’s defence minister also consumes coarse grains.”

During the G20 summit in the country last year, the heads of the countries who attended it were also served coarse food grains from the state, he said.

Singh urged Chhattisgarh farmers to cultivate coarse grains and assured that the government would procure them for exports.

“Earlier no one used to listen to India on the international platform. Today, when India speaks on international forums, the whole world listens… This has become the status of India. Heads of countries all over the world say that the 21st Century belongs to India,” he said.

Claiming that his party has an excellent track record, Singh said, “No one can point a finger and say that there is a taint of corruption on our government or our ministers.”

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his cabinet colleagues were also present at the event.

