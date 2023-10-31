'Dear Modi sarkar, why are you doing this'; opposition leaders claim Apple warned them about their phones being compromised

New Delhi, October 31
At least four opposition leaders on Tuesday claimed to have received messages from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and posted the purported screenshots on their X handles.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress's Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and his party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the screenshots on X.
People arent allowed to know where PM Cares Fund went— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) October 31, 2023
People arent allowed to know the source of Electoral Bonds
People arent allowed to know where BJP gets money to spend on rallies from
But the BJP is allowed to spy on anyone they want and know anything they want.… pic.twitter.com/nmoUuIm19H
PTI reached out to Apple for comment but there was no immediate response.
"Received text and email from Apple warning me that the government trying to hack into my phone and email. @HMOIndia -- get a life. Adani and PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you," Moitra said sharing the screenshots.
Received text & email from Apple warning me Govt trying to hack into my phone & email. @HMOIndia - get a life. Adani & PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you. @priyankac19 - you, I , & 3 other INDIAns have got it so far . pic.twitter.com/2dPgv14xC0— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 31, 2023
Tagging Chaturvedi to the post, she claimed that three other leaders of the opposition INDIA alliance have received similar messages.
Chaturvedi also shared a similar screenshot which she claimed to have received from Apple and said, "Wonder who? Shame on you. Cc: @HMOIndia for your kind attention".
Replying to Moitra's post, she said, "So not just me but also @MahuaMoitra has received this warning from Apple. Will @HMOIndia investigate?"
Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor also shared a post about him receiving a similar message.
Received from an Apple ID, [email protected], which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?@PMOIndia @INCIndia @kharge @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/5zyuoFmaIa— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 31, 2023
"Received from an Apple ID, [email protected], which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?" he said on X, tagging the Prime Minister's Office, the Congress, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.
Khera also shared a screenshot of a similar message on X and said, "Dear Modi Sarkar, why are you doing this?"
Dear Modi Sarkar, why are you doing this? pic.twitter.com/3hWmAx00ql— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) October 31, 2023
The message shared by the MPs stated, "ALERT: State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone".
"Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone. While it's possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously," it stated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Dear Modi sarkar, why are you doing this'; opposition leaders claim Apple warned them about their phones being compromised
Opposition leaders claim they got alert from Apple about 'st...
It's for Apple to clarify; allegation baseless: BJP on alert to some opposition leaders
Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad tells reporters that instea...
ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case
Locations in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana are being covered
Supreme Court asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi to file affidavits on steps taken to control air pollution
The bench says crop-burning is one of the main reasons for a...
Burglars raid Hindu temple in US state of California
The incident takes place on Monday at the Hari Om Radha Kris...