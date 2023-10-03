Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

New Delhi, October 3
Delhi police special cell personnel on Tuesday morning raised the homes of many journalists linked to news portal NewsClick.
In August, the New York Times had reported that NewsClick was among the organisations that received funding from American millionaire Neville Roy Singham, who allegedly ran networks to push Chinese propaganda globally.
Delhi police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and Phone...— Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) October 3, 2023
Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case and was probing sources of money of NewsClick.
Breaking story this morning: Delhi police special cell raids homes of several journalists/writers associated with Newsclick website. Take away mobiles and laptops.. interrogation on. No warrant/FIR shown yet. Since when did journalists become state ‘enemies’ in a democracy?— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 3, 2023
The economic offences wing of Delhi Police had in 2021 registered a case to probe funding of the portal following which the ED had registered a case and attached some assets.
The Delhi High Court had later given protection from arrest to NewsClick promoters and the matter is in the court.
Finally last tweet from this phone. Delhi police seizure my phone.— bhasha singh (@Bhashak) October 3, 2023
Though there is no official word from the Delhi police it is learnt some journalists had been detained and some were being raided.
Though there is no official word, it is learnt that the following are among those raided — veteran journalist Urmilesh, Newsclick editor Prabir Purkayastha and writer Githa Hariharan, journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty, activist Sohail Hashmi, satirist Sanjay Rajaura and journalists Abhisar and Bhasha Singh.
