DRDO opens facility to test underwater sonar systems

New Delhi, April 17
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today opened a new facility that will test and evaluate sonar systems to be installed on warships, submarines and helicopters of the Navy.
Sonars are used to trace underwater submarines of the enemy.
Dr Samir V Kamat, DRDO Chairman, opened the facility at Underwater Acoustic Research Facility, Kulamavu, Kerala. Called the ‘Submersible Platform for Acoustic Characterisation and Evaluation’, it has been set up by the DRDO’s Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory. The Ministry of Defence said the technology was a milestone in naval technology advancement. It would cater to the needs of data processing and sample analyses in modern, well-equipped scientific laboratories.
