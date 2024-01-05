 ED officers attacked during raid in Bengal; opposition demands President’s Rule : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • ED officers attacked during raid in Bengal; opposition demands President’s Rule

ED officers attacked during raid in Bengal; opposition demands President’s Rule

BJP characterises the incident at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas as a direct assault on the federal structure, leading to an urgent call from the Congress for the imposition of President’s Rule

ED officers attacked during raid in Bengal; opposition demands President’s Rule

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) official after getting assaulted allegedly by the supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan during a raid at the latter’s residence, in North 24 Parganas district, on Friday. ED officers were on Friday assaulted and their vehicles were damaged allegedly by the supporters of Sajahan when they tried to raid his residence in connection with their probe into the ration distribution scam. PTI Photo



PTI

Kolkata, January 5

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers were attacked by the loyalists of a TMC leader during a raid in West Bengal, triggering a political showdown with opposition baying for the imposition of President’s Rule and Governor C V Ananda Bose signalling his intent to explore constitutional options and take appropriate action.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has characterised the incident at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas as a direct assault on the federal structure, leading to an urgent call from the Congress for the imposition of President’s rule.

The ruling TMC, however, rejected the charges and accused the central agency officials of inciting locals.

The incident occurred when ED officers executed a raid on the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan, where they faced attacks from his supporters, resulting in substantial damage to both officers and their vehicles.

Sajahan is considered to be a close aide of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

This operation was a crucial aspect of the agency’s ongoing probe into the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

A large number of TMC loyalists assaulted ED officials and central forces personnel during the raid, forcing the officers to abandon their damaged vehicles and seek refuge in auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers.

At least two officers suffered serious injuries, necessitating hospitalisation.

“This kind of attack is unprecedented. We have sent a report on Shiekh Sajahan to our Delhi office,” the ED officer said.

The episode drew sharp criticism from the governor also, who slammed the state government for its inability to contain the turmoil in Sandeshkhali.

“The ghastly incident in Sandeshkhali is alarming and deplorable. It’s the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. As a Governor, I explore all my constitutional options for appropriate action in an appropriate manner,” Bose said in a voice message released from the Raj Bhavan.

He also asserted that West Bengal is not a “banana republic”.

“Government may better open its eyes and see the reality and act effectively or face the consequences. The ostrich-like attitude of the police pretending not to see the lawlessness around should go,” Bose said.

The incident triggered a political storm in West Bengal, with opposition parties criticising the deteriorating law and order situation.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik emphasised the failure of respective state governments to provide adequate security to central agency officers, stating, “The attack on the officers of the central agency is an attack on the federal structure of the state”.

He said that the centre is taking serious note of the incident and its commitment to investigating why similar events persistently occur in West Bengal.

BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging an immediate National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe and demanding imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

“As the law and order situation in West Bengal has crumbled thanks to @AITCofficial, post the heinous attack on the ED officials at Sandeshkhali, I have written to the Hon’ble Home Minister @AmitShahJi to initiate NIA investigation into the matter to ensure the safety of the people of Bengal,” he posted on X.

Majumdar’s communication also requested the deployment of central paramilitary forces to safeguard the integrity of investigative procedures.

State Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury echoed these sentiments.

“Under the TMC rule, the law and order cease to exist in West Bengal. We demand that President’s Rule should be immediately imposed in West Bengal,” he said.

In response, senior TMC minister Shashi Panja charged the central agency officials with inciting locals leading to the situation.

“Union minister Nisith Pramanik spoke about the attack on the federal structure. The withholding of the state’s dues in a real sense is an attack on the federal structure,” she said.

TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh criticised both the Congress and the BJP, contending that the law and order situation in West Bengal is far superior to that in other states.

“The governor instead of looking into the entire incident impartially is jumping to conclusions. He should stop acting like a BJP leader,” he said.

Media persons from news channels, who went to Sandeskhali to cover the ED raids, were also assaulted and their vehicles were also ransacked.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Enforcement Directorate #West Bengal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Indian Navy monitoring Liberian-flagged hijacked vessel off Somalia's coast

2
Punjab

‘Drug-addict’ autorickshaw driver arrested for murder of Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

Government teacher in Punjab booked for sexual abuse of 3 minor girl students

4
Jalandhar

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

5
Punjab

SC recommends advocate Rohit Kapoor’s name for appointment as Punjab and Haryana High Court judge

6
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

7
Haryana

Gurugram model murder case: Police recover car used in crime from Patiala

8
India

8 former Indian Navy personnel in Qatar given 60 days to appeal against prison terms

9
India

Congress in poll gear, to lay special focus on 255 winnable Lok Sabha seats

10
India

'Plot to kill' Gurpatwant Pannun: Supreme Court junks plea on Indian held in Czech Republic

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

Rajasthan portfolio allocation: CM Sharma keeps home, Diya Kumari gets finance

Rajasthan Cabinet expanded; CM Sharma keeps Home, Excise among 8 departments, Diya Kumari gets Finance

Prem Chand Bairwa, who is also Deputy CM, has been allocated...

15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel that was hijacked near Somalia's coast

Indian Navy monitoring Liberian-flagged hijacked vessel off Somalia's coast

A hijacking attempt has been made on board Liberia-flagged b...

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

The fresh attack comes after the tableau design submitted by...

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

The police recovered the BMW car from Patiala in Punjab but ...

ED officers attacked during raid in Bengal; opposition demands President’s Rule

ED officers attacked during raid in Bengal; opposition demands President’s Rule

BJP characterises the incident at Sandeshkhali in North 24 P...


Cities

View All

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

Residents to get potable canal water by July: Amritsar DC

Amritsar: Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Party leaders skip Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna’s birth anniversary function in Amritsar

Amritsar: 2 kg drugs, weapons smuggled from Pakistan seized, one arrested

Fog at Chandigarh airport reduces visibility; evening flights to Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata cancelled

10 flights cancelled as fog at Chandigarh airport reduces visibility

Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh: Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

AAP seeks early mayoral elections in Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

AAP nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, re-nominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

AAP nominates Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, re-nominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

‘This friendship, affection and trust will never be broken’, Arvind Kejriwal greets Manish Sisodia on birthday

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

Hizbul terrorist arrest probe: Larger conspiracy to target more J-K policemen, say sources

Delhi court allows jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh to sign documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination

DSP’s murder case solved

Jalandhar: DSP Dalbir Singh Deol’s murder case solved

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

Goraya: Four nabbed with 63-kg opium

Hoshiarpur DC: Educate children on dangers of Chinese string

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

45-year-old Giaspura man stabbed to death by friend, three others

Ludhiana: Max temperature drops to 9.6°C, lowest in 53 years

Birthday bash in Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana doctor fined Rs 50 lakh for violating undertaking

PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

PRTC MD at Patiala's old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

Patiala DC holds meeting, asks staff to expedite rejuvenation of rivulets

Gurugram model murder case: 3 sent to 5-day police remand, car recovered from Patiala

Patiala shopkeeper injured in acid attack

Health officials stage protest at Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital