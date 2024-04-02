In Maharashtra’s Chandrapur, it’s a battle of prestige for Congress, BJP

Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

Chandrapur, April 1

It would be a contest for prestige in Chandrapur, a key Lok Sabha seat in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, which will go to polls in the first phase of elections on April 19.

For six-time MLA from here and forest minister of Maharashtra, BJP’s Sudhir Mungantiwar, who during the 1990s unsuccessfully contested LS polls twice, it will be a prestige issue to seek an elevation to Lok Sabha after being an MLA from the region for nearly 25 years.

Keen contest on cards Though traditionally a BJP seat, the Congress had managed to breach it last time in 2019 and this time too, the contest looks interesting as BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar locks horns with Cong candidate Pratibha Dhanorkar.

For Congress candidate Pratibha Dhanorkar, who is a first time MLA from Warora - a town here, it is an opportunity to prove her mettle, especially as Chandrapur was the only seat which the party had managed to win in 2019 in Maharashtra, when her late husband Suresh Dhanorkar had defeated four-time BJP MP Hansraj Ahir. Thus, prestige, both personal and professional, is involved here.

While Mungantiwar is banking on development works and the institutions that he claims have come up in Chandrapur during his tenure, Dhanorkar says unemployment is rampant among educated youth in the area. “Unemployment among educated youth and lack of small businesses are major issues,” she said on the side-lines of a public meeting.

“I don’t look at the opponent’s report card or what the other person is doing. I am an approachable person, I help everybody, be it from the opposition or my own party. I have worked for the people and have faith in my abilities,” a confident Mungantiwar told The Tribune.

People, however, feel that being a woman candidate, Dhanorkar has an advantage, and she herself doesn’t miss out in playing the women empowerment card.

During her speech at a local public meeting in Warora, she said, “While the BJP harps on “Modi Ki Guarantee”, Mungantiwar has failed to bring employment opportunities here, which are needed more rather than big buildings.”

Political observers point out that in 2019, Suresh Dhanorkar had benefitted from the rivalry between Mungantiwar and Ahir.

“Now Ahir’s supporters are trying to sabotage Mungantiwar’s campaign, which may make the contest a close one here,” said Ravi Khade, a local resident and journalist.

Though traditionally a BJP seat, the Congress had managed to breach it in 2019 and this time too, the contest looks interesting, as Dhanorkar has the support of state Congress chief Nana Patole.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Maharashtra