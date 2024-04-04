India, Australia Navy Chiefs discuss op engagements

New Delhi, April 3
The Navy Chiefs of India and Australia — both partners in Quad with the US and Japan — today discussed bilateral maritime cooperation, operational engagements and training exchanges.
Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, Chief of Royal Australian Navy, is on an official visit to India from April 2 to April 6. He interacted with Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and met Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan today, the Ministry of Defence said.
India and Australia share commonality of perspective on several contemporary maritime security issues in the Indo-Pacific and have been working together closely in several bilateral and multilateral fora.
Earlier today, Vice Admiral Hammond laid a ceremonial wreath at the National War Memorial and was welcomed with the customary guard of honour presented by the Indian Navy at the South Block.
During the visit, he is also scheduled to call on the IAF Chief and the Defence Secretary. The Australian Navy Chief will visit the Southern Naval Command in Kochi and the Western Naval Command in Mumbai.
