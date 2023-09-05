 INDIA bloc asks Centre to spell out Parliament session’s agenda and not keep country in dark : The Tribune India

  • India
  • INDIA bloc asks Centre to spell out Parliament session’s agenda and not keep country in dark

INDIA bloc asks Centre to spell out Parliament session’s agenda and not keep country in dark

Sources says former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will write to PM Modi for early passage of the women’s quota bill in Lok Sabha during upcoming session

INDIA bloc asks Centre to spell out Parliament session’s agenda and not keep country in dark

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge chairs a floor leaders meeting of Opposition INDIA alliance ahead of Parliament session, at his residence in New Delhi, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, September 5

Opposition parties of the INDIA alliance on Tuesday demanded that the government maintain transparency and not keep the country in the dark on the agenda of the special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22, even as they called for early passage of the women’s reservation bill.

Sources said former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for early passage of the bill in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming session as the same has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha.

At a meeting, the opposition parties decided to move together in the upcoming session and also raise the Adani issue. They also decided to hold the first INDIA parties’ joint public rally in Madhya Pradesh and the next meeting in Bhopal.

The leaders of several opposition parties, who attended the dinner meeting hosted by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here, also discussed the strategy to be adopted during the upcoming session.

Kharge said the Narendra Modi government is convening a special session of the Parliament for the first time without spelling out the agenda.

“No one from any opposition party has been consulted or informed. This is not the way to run a democracy,” he said after the meeting.

“Every day, this government plants a story in media of a prospective ‘agenda’, thereby creating a smokescreen of diversion from real issues burdening the people.

The BJP wants to keep key issues like price rise, unemployment, Manipur, China’s transgressions, CAG reports, scams and weakening of institutions aside and cheat our people,” he noted.

“The INDIA parties discussed the way forward for the special session. We shall not be deterred in raising people’s issues, we intend to keep our focus on these. Let the BJP know — Bharat Judega, INDIA Jeetega,” Kharge said.

After the meeting, Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi later told reporters that floor leaders of INDIA alliance parties in both Houses questioned why this special session is being convened and the government has not clarified on it yet.

He said 12 days later a special session of Parliament is being convened and the country does not know what is it is for. He also asserted that the leaders of INDIA parties have decided to keep their unity at any cost and noted that the saffron party was rattled over it.

“We demand that the BJP should show transparency and tell the country what is the agenda of this special session. The INDIA alliance has agreed that we want a constructive session that could help in the progress of the country and is in its interest,” he told reporters.

He said to help resolve the problems before the country, we want a constructive session and the INDIA alliance will extend all support.

Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Pramod Tiwari, Ravneet Bittu, besides Tiruchi Siva and T R Baalu of DMK, Supriya Sule of NCP, Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha of AAP, Sitaram Yechury of CPI-M, Manoj Jha of RJD, Mahua Majhi of JMM, Derek O’Brien of TMC, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Ram Gopal Yadav of SP, Vaiko of VCK, N K Premchandran of RSP, were present during the meeting.

Earlier, the Congress said it will constructively participate in the special session, but made it clear that it won’t sit there only for “Modi chalisa” and want that issues of public concern be also raised during the five-day sitting.

The party’s stance was decided at a strategy group meeting chaired by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Kharge, where leaders of the Congress in both Houses were also present.

Accusing the government of keeping the country in the dark, the Congress also asked it to spell out the agenda of the special session.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh and Gogoi said the Parliament belonged to the country and the country was being kept in dark by the government.

Noting that the government should be transparent, Gogoi said, “But this government is neither transparent, nor responsible”.

“What is the agenda, what are the issues,” he asked, while noting that the entire country is being kept in the dark.

Ramesh said it is for the first time that the government has not taken opposition parties into confidence and not discussed the agenda for the upcoming session.

He asserted that it is impossible to have only government business during the five-day sitting while offering to participate in the proceedings of both Houses hoping that the dispensation will allow them to raise issues of public importance.

“We are not going to sit only for Modi chalisa. We will surely demand from the government and try and raise our issues in every session. But, we have not been getting an opportunity to raise them in the previous sessions.

“Our demand would be that there should be discussion on those issues and with this sentiment we would participate in this special session,” Ramesh told reporters.

“This is the first time that to divert attention from the INDIA alliance partners, the prime minister and their alliance partners declare that there will be a five-day special session of Parliament,” he said.

“It is impossible that for five days there is only government business. We want that during the special session of Parliament, along with economic and political issues, issues related to foreign policy and borders should also be discussed.

Gogoi said the special session has been announced, but the BJP itself is not able to decide the important issues.

“We discussed the instability that is still there in Manipur, people are still in camps, people are being killed; The news about Adani ji was recently published in Guardian and Financial Times. There should be an investigation on the Adani issue. Whether it is Nuh or in different provinces of the country, or instability in society, and the reason for which is only the divisive politics of BJP,” he said.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Sonia Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Arrested patwari, his family own 54 properties: Punjab VB report

2
India

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

3
Ludhiana

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

4
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

5
Comment

Why DRDO can’t replicate ISRO’s grand success story

6
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

7
Haryana

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint

8
Chandigarh

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

9
Sports

India announces 15-member squad for cricket World Cup; Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma fail to make the cut

10
Ludhiana

Factory owner illegally ‘using’ brand name

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

India rejects ‘unwarranted and misleading’ comments of UN experts on Manipur

India rejects ‘unwarranted and misleading’ comments of UN experts on Manipur

‘Situation in Manipur was peaceful and stable and the Indian...

US President Biden will travel to India, confirms White House

US President Biden will travel to India, confirms White House

First lady Jill Biden had tested positive for Covid-19 and i...

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud re...

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

PPCC chief Raja Warring says as such no resolution was passe...

India now Bharat? asks Congress, cites President's G20 invite

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

Jairam and others question President of Bharat invite, Nadda...


Cities

View All

Amritsar based artist paints US President Biden’s portrait ahead of G20 summit

Amritsar-based artist paints US President Joe Biden's portrait ahead of G20 summit

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Valmiki community flays AAP MLA’s remarks on Bori video

Choked sewers, poor sanitation irk residents

Residents protest as pits dug to lay LPG pipeline not filled yet

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

PU violence mars last day of canvassing

Chandigarh: Man chased, stabbed at Sec 38 fuel station

Chandigarh Police SI gets 4-year RI in bribery case

PU POLLS: Student groups tap into social media to connect with voters

Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal’s wife after her name figures in voters list of 2 assembly seats

Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal’s wife after her name figures in voters list of 2 assembly seats

Woman shot dead inside home in Noida colony

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

G 20: Four de-watering trucks set to check inundation

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, ~1L drug money seized

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held by Kapurthala police; 15-gm heroin, Rs 1L drug money seized

Man deliberately drives SUV into Bist Doab Canal; probe on

Meri Mati, Mera Desh: Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Som Parkash launch campaign

Teachers’ day: Kidney ailment fails to deter teacher in flood-hit Lohian from performing duty

Teachers’ day: Lecturer comes up with app to boost English skills of students

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

BJP questions new Patiala MC map, draft notification

Court attaches properties of commando complex

Nursing college students up in arms

Farm unions demand compensation for crop loss due to floods