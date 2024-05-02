New Delhi, May 2
India has lodged a strong protest with China for carrying out construction activities in the Shaksgam valley, in an “illegal” attempt to alter the situation on the ground.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday that the Shaksgam valley is a part of India and New Delhi never accepted the so-called China-Pakistan boundary pact of 1963 through which Islamabad “unlawfully” attempted to cede the area to Beijing.
“We have consistently conveyed our rejection of the same. We have registered our protest with the Chinese side against illegal attempts to alter facts on the ground,” Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.
“We further reserve the right to take necessary measures to safeguard our interests,” he said.
The Shaksgam valley is a strategically key region that is part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election: After women wrestlers' protests, BJP drops 6-time MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj; fields his son
UP minister and Legislative Council Member Dinesh Pratap Sin...
India lodges protest with Beijing over its infra development in Shaksgam valley; rejects China-Pakistan boundary pact
Shaksgam valley is a strategically key region that is part o...
No political clearance was either sought or issued: MEA on Prajwal Revanna’s travel to Germany
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says that no visa is requir...
Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court
A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna says ‘the liberty of an...
Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement
Reports said Goldy Brar was reportedly killed in Fresno, Cal...