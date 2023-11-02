India, UAE tie up for knowledge exchange

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, November 1

Education, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan engaged in a meeting with his UAE counterpart Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi on Wednesday, where they signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening educational cooperation and encouraging student and faculty mobility.

Pradhan’s three-day visit to the UAE, spanning from November 1 to 3, focuses on reinforcing educational and skill development partnerships while promoting the exchange of knowledge between the two nations.

During his discussion with the UAE minister, Pradhan emphasised the UAE’s status as a global economic hotspot and India as a

global talent hotspot. He called for collaborative efforts to build a “knowledge bridge” that would strengthen the bond between the two countries.

Additionally, Pradhan paid a visit to 42 Abu Dhabi, a coding school that emphasises innovation, creativity and peer-to-peer learning. He commended the school for its dedication to removing educational barriers and fostering a tech-enabled future.

The school’s accessibility throughout the year provides learners with the flexibility to combine learning with earning, aligning with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He also visited the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus located at Zayed University.

#Dharmendra