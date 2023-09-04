ISRO scientist Valarmathi, the voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, dies

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 4

ISRO scientist N Valarmathi, known for her iconic voice during rocket countdown launches, has died.

The scientist suffered a heart attack and died in Chennai on Saturday evening, say reports.

Taking to X, former ISRO director Dr PV Venkitakrishnan wrote: “The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise. Feel so sad. Pranams!

She hailed from Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur and was born on July 31, 1959.

She joined ISRO in 1984. She was the project director of RISAT-1, India's first indigenously developed Radar Imaging Satellite and the country's second such satellite.

