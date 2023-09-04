Chandigarh, September 4
ISRO scientist N Valarmathi, known for her iconic voice during rocket countdown launches, has died.
The scientist suffered a heart attack and died in Chennai on Saturday evening, say reports.
Taking to X, former ISRO director Dr PV Venkitakrishnan wrote: “The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise. Feel so sad. Pranams!
The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise . Feel so sad.Pranams! pic.twitter.com/T9cMQkLU6J— Dr. P V Venkitakrishnan (@DrPVVenkitakri1) September 3, 2023
She hailed from Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur and was born on July 31, 1959.
She joined ISRO in 1984. She was the project director of RISAT-1, India's first indigenously developed Radar Imaging Satellite and the country's second such satellite.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre seeks apology from NC leader Akbar Lone for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in J-K Assembly in 2018
Lone is the lead petitioner challenging the abrogation of Ar...
2 killed, 3 trapped as building collapses in UP's Barabanki
CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief and directs officials to ...
ISRO scientist Valarmathi, the voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, dies
The scientist suffers a heart attack and dies in Chennai on ...
Kharge slams Centre over inflation, asks 'what kind of Amrit Kaal is this?'
Some recent reports published recently say that 74 per cent ...