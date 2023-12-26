 Kharge declines V-P’s invite for meeting, says suspension of MPs ‘premeditated’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Kharge declines V-P’s invite for meeting, says suspension of MPs ‘premeditated’

Kharge declines V-P’s invite for meeting, says suspension of MPs ‘premeditated’

Kharge declines V-P’s invite for meeting, says suspension of MPs ‘premeditated’


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 25

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has told Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar that the mass suspension of MPs was “premeditated” and “weaponised” by the ruling party to sabotage Parliamentary practices as he declined the Chai’s invite for an interaction on Monday, saying he was not in Delhi.

Kharge was replying to a second letter on the disruption of parliamentary proceedings and the suspension of MPs by Vice President Dhankhar, who had alleged that the disorder by the Opposition in the House was deliberate and part of a strategy.

Move used as tool to undermine democracy

  • In his letter to RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has alleged that the ruling party has “weaponised the suspension of MPs as a convenient tool to undermine democracy and throttle the Constitution”
  • He said the Chairman's letter “unfortunately justifies the autocratic and arrogant attitude of the government towards Parliament”

In his letter on Saturday, Dhankar also said, “We need to move ahead”, and invited the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha for an interaction on December 25 “or a time of your convenience” at his official residence. The Congress president, in his reply dated December 24, said that he agrees with the Chairman that they need to move ahead but stressed that the “answer may not lie in a discussion in the Chairman's chambers, if the government is not keen on running the House”.

The Congress chief said he is currently out of Delhi and it would be his “privilege and duty” to meet the Chairman as soon as he is back. Replying to Dhankhar, Kharge alleged that the suspensions were “executed without any application of mind” and said as the custodian of the House, he should protect the people’s right to hold its government accountable in Parliament.

The Opposition leader alleged that the ruling party has “weaponised the suspension of MPs as a convenient tool to undermine democracy, sabotage Parliamentary practices and throttle the Constitution”. Kharge said the Chairman's letter “unfortunately justifies the autocratic and arrogant attitude of the government towards Parliament... if anything privilege motions have also been weaponised to muzzle the voice of the Opposition,” Kharge said.

“You have also mentioned that disorder was deliberate and strategised and predetermined. “"I would like to submit that if anything, it is the mass suspension of the Opposition MPs from both Houses of Parliament that seems to be predetermined and premeditated by the Government and I am most sorry to say, executed without any application of mind, as can be seen by the suspension of an INDIA party MP who was not even present in Parliament,” he said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Jagdeep Dhankhar #Mallikarjun Kharge #Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Wedding photos of Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan are all about love

2
World

Grounded Romanian plane with 276 Indians leaves French airport for India; 25 passengers seek asylum

3
Punjab

Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain

4
Punjab

Dense to very dense fog likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in next few days

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin stand-up comedian Neel Nanda dies at 32

6
India

Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

7
J & K

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

8
J & K

Army Chief General Manoj Pande visits Poonch, exhorts commanders to conduct ops in ‘most professional manner’

9
India

Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case

10
India

I have severed all ties with wrestling and have nothing to do with it, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders

J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders

Court of Inquiry begins | Police register murder case

EAM lands in Russia on unusual 5-day visit; trade, energy on table

EAM lands in Russia on unusual 5-day visit; trade, energy on table

Over 100 drones shot down along border, 500 kg heroin seized this year

Over 100 drones shot down along border, 500 kg heroin seized this year

Poor visibility as dense fog engulfs Haryana

Poor visibility as dense fog engulfs Haryana

Hits road & rail traffic, but favourable for wheat crop

Tourists head for Lahaul, over 28,000 vehicles cross Atal Tunnel in 24 hours

Tourists head for Lahaul, over 28,000 vehicles cross Atal Tunnel in 24 hours

Area from tunnel up to Sissu divided into 3 sectors for bett...


Cities

View All