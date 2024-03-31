Madarsa teacher’s murder: 3 acquitted

PTI

Kasaragod: A court here on Saturday acquitted three RSS activists in a case relating to the murder of a madarsa teacher inside a mosque in Kasaragod district in 2017. Kasaragod Principal Sessions court judge KK Balakrishnan acquitted Akhilesh, Jithin and Ajesh, all residents of Kelugude, in the case. The accused spent seven years in jail without bail. Thirtyfour-year-old Mohammed Riyas Maulavi was found murdered in his room in the mosque on March 20, 2017.

