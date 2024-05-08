MEA lashes out at anti-India Canadian floats

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

The Ministry of External Affairs has lashed out at the violent imagery being used by extremist elements in Canada against the Indian leadership.

The latest provocation was a “nagar kirtan” parade in a Toronto suburb last Sunday where a float featured PM Narendra Modi behind bars. Slogans were also raised against the Indian leadership.

Last year too, a float depicting the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi was used in a procession. Display of posters of Indian diplomats have also been put out across Canada, threatening violence against them.

“Celebration and glorification of violence should not be a part of any civilised society. Democratic countries which respect the rule of law should not allow intimidation by radical elements in the name of freedom of expression,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

“We continue to remain concerned about the security of our diplomatic representatives in Canada and expect the Government of Canada to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear,” he said. Jaiswal called on the Canadian Government to stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a safe haven and political space in Canada.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Narendra Modi #Toronto