Mobile Internet ban in Manipur extended till Nov 8

PTI

Imphal, November 5

The Manipur Government has extended mobile Internet ban in the state till November 8, officials said on Sunday.

The move comes after a mob had on Wednesday attacked a camp of 1 Manipur Rifles here to loot its armoury, prompting security personnel to fire several rounds into the air. The ban was extended following “apprehensions that anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speeches and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state”.

Tension had been brewing in the state capital after an SDPO was shot dead by tribal militants at Moreh town on Tuesday. Barring a few days in September, mobile Internet has remained banned in Manipur since May 3 when ethnic clashes broke out.

#Manipur