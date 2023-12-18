‘Modi’s guarantee’, India to be among top 3 economies in my third term: PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 17

Buoyed by the BJP victory in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where “Modi guarantee” outweighed opposition Congress’ freebie politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India would be among the top three global economies in his third term as Prime Minister and that was “Modi’s guarantee”.

Surat Diamond Bourse world’s largest The bourse will be world’s largest & most modern centre for international diamond & jewellery biz

It will be a global centre for trading of both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery

It will comprise state-of-the-art customs clearance house for import and export and a jewellery mall

“Modi guarantee” is the ruling BJP’s latest catchphrase in the run-up to the 18th General Election in 2024. The PM was speaking today at the inauguration of the Surat Diamond Bourse before which he also inaugurated the new terminal building at the Surat airport.

Crediting diamond hub Surat for contributing to India’s strides from the 10th to the fifth place in the world economy, the PM said, “Now Modi has given the guarantee that, in the third innings, India will be among the top three economies of the world.”

The PM said the government had readied a roadmap for the next 25 years and was working on the goals of a $5 trillion economy and a $10 trillion economy. The PM’s remarks came just days after the Union Cabinet, in its last meeting, elevated the status of the Surat airport to an international airport. Speaking of government efforts to boost exports, the PM said the country’s diamond industry would play a major role in the segment.

He asked industry titans to explore ways of increasing Surat’s role in increasing the country’s exports. Noting the leading position of India in diamond jewellery exports, silver cut diamonds and lab-grown diamonds, he pointed out that in overall global gems-jewellery exports, India’s share was just 3.5 per cent. “If Surat decides, then our share in gems-jewellery export can touch double-digit,” the PM said, reiterating the government’s support for the sector. He mentioned measures like declaring the sector as a focus area for export promotion and special provisions for green diamonds in the Budget.

#BJP #Chhattisgarh #Congress #Madhya Pradesh #Narendra Modi #Rajasthan