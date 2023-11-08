 NCW writes to Bihar Speaker, demands strong action against Nitish Kumar for his remark on women : The Tribune India

  • India
  • NCW writes to Bihar Speaker, demands strong action against Nitish Kumar for his remark on women

NCW writes to Bihar Speaker, demands strong action against Nitish Kumar for his remark on women

‘Derogatory and cheap language used during his speech is a dark stain on our society’

NCW writes to Bihar Speaker, demands strong action against Nitish Kumar for his remark on women

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives to attend the Winter session of state Assembly, in Patna on November 8, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, November 8

The NCW has demanded strong action from the Bihar Assembly Speaker against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his remark in the Assembly on the importance of women’s education to control the population and demanded his apology.

The Bihar Chief Minister, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, put forward a vivid description in the state Assembly of how an educated woman can “restrain” her husband during sexual intercourse.

In a letter to Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said it strongly condemns and protests the use of such derogatory and vulgar statements made by persons holding responsible positions which shows extreme disrespect to women.

“Therefore, in view of the above, I urge for strong action against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his said statement must be expunged from the records,” the NCW said in the letter.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the NCW said it “vehemently condemns the recent statements made by Kumar in the Vidhan Sabha”.

“Such remarks are not only regressive but also egregiously insensitive to women’s rights and choices. Bihar’s chief minister should issue an apology to women across the country for these deeply offensive remarks,” NCW said on X.

The commission’s chairperson Rekha Sharma demanded an unequivocal apology from the Bihar Chief Minister.

“On behalf of every woman in this country, as the chairperson of the NCW, I demand an immediate and unequivocal apology from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” she said.

“His crass remarks in the Vidhan Sabha are an affront to the dignity and respect that every woman deserves,” she said on X.

Sharma said such “derogatory and cheap language used during his speech is a dark stain on our society”.

“If a leader can make such comments so openly in a democracy, one can only imagine the horror the state must be enduring under his leadership. We stand firm against such behaviour and call for accountability,” she said in the post.

#Bihar #Nitish Kumar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

