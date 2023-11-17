Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: New machine speeds up drilling, raises hopes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 16

The mission to rescue 40 labourers trapped 260 metres inside the under-construction Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi gained momentum on Day 5 on Thursday with a 25-tonne heavy auger machine strategically installed to expedite the process.

Officials are optimistic that this machine, known for its faster drilling speed, will successfully drill through the rubble, creating a pathway for 900-mm diametre steel pipes to establish a passage to reach the stranded laborers.

Efforts were underway to insert a second pipe. Although no specific deadline was provided for completing the rescue operation, Anshu Manish Khulko, Tunnel Project Director at the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited said significant progress had been made, with the labourers now approximately 60-70 meters away from safety.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a review meeting with top officials. He announced a comprehensive review of all tunnels under construction in Uttarakhand. Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh also inspected the tunnel site.

