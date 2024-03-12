No Indian to lose citizenship due to CAA; Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Owaisi lying, Amit Shah attacks Opposition

PTI

Hyderabad, March 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain refugees by giving them citizenship through CAA, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday and maintained there is no provision of stripping of anyone’s citizenship in the new law.

Hitting out at the Congress and AIMIM, Shah, addressing party meetings here, said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Hyderabad Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi are lying about minorities to lose their citizenship with the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Addressing a BJP social media volunteers meeting here, Shah alleged that the Congress opposed CAA due to appeasement and vote-bank politics.

“We had said we will bring CAA. The Congress opposed CAA. Since Independence, the Congress, makers of our Constitution, has been promising that citizenship will be granted to those persecuted on religious grounds in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. But, being a part of appeasement and vote-bank politics, the Congress opposed CAA,” Shah said.

“They (refugees) felt insulted in their own country when they were not granted citizenship,” he said.

Later, addressing a BJP booth workers’ meeting here, Shah hit out at those spreading “misapprehension” about CAA, saying the law grants citizenship and would not take it away.

“...I want to tell the minorities of this country that no citizen of the country will lose citizenship due to CAA. The CAA is a law that grants citizenship and does not to take away anyone’s citizenship,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi #Sikhs