Our borders completely safe: Rajnath

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh today, reassured the citizens that the nation’s borders were completely safe and secure.

Talking about the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, when terrorists entered the city via sea route, Rajnath said, “Then Union Home Minister (Shivraj Patil) referred to the incident as ‘choti-moti ghatna’.” “There have been no reports of terror attacks in the country under the BJP government, which reflects our efficient governance,” the minister said. He criticised the Congress for attempting to sow seeds of hatred and fear among people and said the BJP was committed to the cause of justice.

#Madhya Pradesh #Mumbai #Rajnath Singh