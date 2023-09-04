PM discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed objections raised by China and Pakistan over G20 meetings that were held in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh and said that it was natural to hold such conventions in every part of the country.

“Ours is such a vast, beautiful and diverse nation. When G20 meetings are happening, isn’t it natural that meetings will be held in every part of our country?’’ said the PM when asked by the PTI in an interview on the eve of the G20 summit (September 9-10) about some neighbouring nations objecting to the venues of some of the ministerial meetings.

Asked what message had India sent by hosting foreign leaders at G-20 meetings in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh, notwithstanding objections by Pakistan and China, the PM said he was “surprised” that he was asked such a question. “Such a question would be valid if we had refrained from conducting meetings in those venues,” he observed in an interview taken last week but aired on Sunday.

With his government approaching the end of its second term, the PM said before 2014, the country saw many governments that were unstable and, therefore, unable to get much done. “But in the last few years, the people have given a decisive mandate, which has led to a stable government, predictable policies and clarity in the overall direction,” he said.

“By 2047, I am sure that our country will be among the developed countries. Our economy will be even more inclusive and innovative. Our poor people will comprehensively win the battle against poverty. Health, education and social sector outcomes will be among the best in the world. Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life.”

Modi also noted that the rapid and sustained progress made by India had evoked interest across the world. “Many countries have been watching our growth story very closely and are convinced that this progress is not an accident but is happening as a result of a clear, action-oriented roadmap of ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’,” he said.

For a long time in world history, India was one of the top economies of the world, but later due to the impact of colonisation of various kinds, our global footprint was reduced, he added.

“But now, India is again on the rise. The speed with which we jumped five spots, from the 10th largest economy to the fifth largest in less than a decade has conveyed the fact that India means business!” he added.

Emphasising that the period till 2047 is a “huge opportunity”, he said Indians living in this era had a great chance to lay a foundation for growth that would be remembered for the next 1,000 years. The PM also asserted that the quality of life of Indians would be on par with the best countries of the world and “most importantly, we will achieve all of this while caring for both nature and culture”.

The PM also revealed that a global bio-fuel alliance will be India’s big announcement at the G20 summit. Encouraged after over 100 countries joined the International Solar Alliance, PM Modi said the new announcement would reflect India’s transition from membership of global efforts to combat climate change to playing a leading role in many of the initiatives. India is also playing a leading part in the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

The PM said by the time India hands over G20 Presidency to Brazil, over one lakh delegates would have visited India and “there is a growing understanding that many of the solutions that the world needs are already being successfully implemented in our country, with speed and scale”.

The PM said many positive impacts were coming out of India’s G20 presidency, some of them were very close to his heart. “The shift to a human-centric approach has begun globally and we are playing the role of a catalyst. And the effort towards greater inclusion for the Global South, especially Africa, in global affairs has gained momentum.

India’s G20 presidency has also sowed the seeds of confidence in the countries of the so-called Third World. They are gaining greater confidence to shape the direction of the world in the coming years in many issues such as climate change and global institutional reforms. “We will move faster towards a more representative and inclusive order where every voice is heard,” he assured.

India means business The speed with which we jumped five spots, from the 10th largest economy to the 5th largest in less than a decade has conveyed the fact that India means business! Will lead in health, edu sector By 2047, our economy will be even more inclusive and innovative. Health, education and social sector outcomes will be among the best in the world. Positive impact of presidency The shift to a human-centric approach has begun globally; we are playing the role of a catalyst. India’s G20 presidency has sowed seeds of confidence in countries of so-called Third World. — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

#Arunachal Pradesh #China #Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Pakistan