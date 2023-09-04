 PM discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal : The Tribune India

  • India
  • PM discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal

PM discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal

Says by 2047, India to be developed nation, winning battle against poverty, corruption

PM discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed objections raised by China and Pakistan over G20 meetings that were held in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh and said that it was natural to hold such conventions in every part of the country.

“Ours is such a vast, beautiful and diverse nation. When G20 meetings are happening, isn’t it natural that meetings will be held in every part of our country?’’ said the PM when asked by the PTI in an interview on the eve of the G20 summit (September 9-10) about some neighbouring nations objecting to the venues of some of the ministerial meetings.

Asked what message had India sent by hosting foreign leaders at G-20 meetings in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh, notwithstanding objections by Pakistan and China, the PM said he was “surprised” that he was asked such a question. “Such a question would be valid if we had refrained from conducting meetings in those venues,” he observed in an interview taken last week but aired on Sunday.

With his government approaching the end of its second term, the PM said before 2014, the country saw many governments that were unstable and, therefore, unable to get much done. “But in the last few years, the people have given a decisive mandate, which has led to a stable government, predictable policies and clarity in the overall direction,” he said.

“By 2047, I am sure that our country will be among the developed countries. Our economy will be even more inclusive and innovative. Our poor people will comprehensively win the battle against poverty. Health, education and social sector outcomes will be among the best in the world. Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life.”

Modi also noted that the rapid and sustained progress made by India had evoked interest across the world. “Many countries have been watching our growth story very closely and are convinced that this progress is not an accident but is happening as a result of a clear, action-oriented roadmap of ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’,” he said.

For a long time in world history, India was one of the top economies of the world, but later due to the impact of colonisation of various kinds, our global footprint was reduced, he added.

“But now, India is again on the rise. The speed with which we jumped five spots, from the 10th largest economy to the fifth largest in less than a decade has conveyed the fact that India means business!” he added.

Emphasising that the period till 2047 is a “huge opportunity”, he said Indians living in this era had a great chance to lay a foundation for growth that would be remembered for the next 1,000 years. The PM also asserted that the quality of life of Indians would be on par with the best countries of the world and “most importantly, we will achieve all of this while caring for both nature and culture”.

The PM also revealed that a global bio-fuel alliance will be India’s big announcement at the G20 summit. Encouraged after over 100 countries joined the International Solar Alliance, PM Modi said the new announcement would reflect India’s transition from membership of global efforts to combat climate change to playing a leading role in many of the initiatives. India is also playing a leading part in the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

The PM said by the time India hands over G20 Presidency to Brazil, over one lakh delegates would have visited India and “there is a growing understanding that many of the solutions that the world needs are already being successfully implemented in our country, with speed and scale”.

The PM said many positive impacts were coming out of India’s G20 presidency, some of them were very close to his heart. “The shift to a human-centric approach has begun globally and we are playing the role of a catalyst. And the effort towards greater inclusion for the Global South, especially Africa, in global affairs has gained momentum.

India’s G20 presidency has also sowed the seeds of confidence in the countries of the so-called Third World. They are gaining greater confidence to shape the direction of the world in the coming years in many issues such as climate change and global institutional reforms. “We will move faster towards a more representative and inclusive order where every voice is heard,” he assured.

India means business

The speed with which we jumped five spots, from the 10th largest economy to the 5th largest in less than a decade has conveyed the fact that India means business!

Will lead in health, edu sector

By 2047, our economy will be even more inclusive and innovative. Health, education and social sector outcomes will be among the best in the world.

Positive impact of presidency

The shift to a human-centric approach has begun globally; we are playing the role of a catalyst. India’s G20 presidency has sowed seeds of confidence in countries of so-called Third World. — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

#Arunachal Pradesh #China #Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

2
Ludhiana

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

3
Diaspora

'The filth that is India': Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant

4
India

'Sanatana Dharma like dengue and malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

5
Himachal

Freebies seem to have gone with the wind in rain-battered Himachal

6
Trending

'Gadar 2' bash: When Sunny Deol puts his arm around Shah Rukh Khan's shoulder; netizens say 'Darr 2 toh banti hai'

7
Haryana

Nine senior IAS officers transferred in Haryana; Sudhir Rajpal is new Home Secretary

8
Chandigarh

Residents living near motor market harried lot

9
Sports

Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe cricket team captain, dies

10
Himachal

Rain fury: Himachal tourism industry suffers Rs 2,000 crore loss in July-August; hoteliers offer discounts to increase footfall

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

PM discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal

PM discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal

Says by 2047, India to be developed nation, winning battle a...

‘One nation, one poll’ panel at work; officials brief Ram Nath Kovind

‘One nation, one poll’ panel at work; officials brief Ram Nath Kovind

INDIA floor leaders to meet on Sept 5 for Parl session strategy

INDIA floor leaders to meet on Sept 5 for Parl session strategy

INDIA bloc insulting Sanatan Dharma: Shah on DMK minister’s comment

INDIA bloc insulting Sanatan Dharma: Shah on DMK minister’s comment

Aditya-L1 robust, first orbit-raising manoeuvre carried out successfully

Aditya-L1 robust, first orbit-raising manoeuvre carried out successfully


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Used plastic carry bags, bottles stored at 22 No. fatak seized

Awareness can prevent spread of dengue: Expert

Multipronged strategy to counter drug abuse in Punjab, says DIG

Block-level games commence in Ajnala

Bribe case effect : Mayor forms committee to probe health wing cases

Bribe case effect : Mayor forms committee to probe health wing cases

Anticipating rise in footfall, Delhi Metro to sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’

Anticipating rise in footfall, Delhi Metro to sell 'Tourist Smart Cards'

PM Modi's Principal Secretary, Delhi L-G take stock of readiness

G20 Sherpa meet in Nuh to finalise joint document

Over 11,000 dumping spots cleaned in Delhi, says Mayor

False dowry, rape charges amount to cruelty: Delhi High Court

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

Double suicide: 16 days on, body of one of missing Dhillon siblings ‘found’

Travel agent dupes 12 Nurmahal, Phillaur residents of Rs 1.80 crore

Video of Kapurthala girl selling ‘chitta’ goes viral, brother arrested with heroin

Heated argument over ride in auto turns ugly

Khanna police launch special helpline to tackle drug menace

Khanna police launch special helpline to tackle drug menace

5 injured in clash between parking lot workers, visitors in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 31: Dilapidated streets, overflowing sewers irk residents at Giaspura flats, Gurmeet Nagar

Pile-up leads to traffic jam on bridge

Heroin, mobile phones seized from jail inmates

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth ~2.1 crore

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth Rs 2.1 crore

Paris-Brest-Paris: City’s Kanwar pedals 1,200 km in 84 hours