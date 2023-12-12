 PM Modi calls for global framework on ethical use of AI; warns misuse can be destructive force : The Tribune India

'India is firmly committed to responsible and ethical use of AI'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit, in New Delhi on Tuesday. ANI Photo



PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged the "big threat" that artificial intelligence (AI) falling in the hands of terrorists could pose to the world, as he called for a global framework for ethical use of AI.

Speaking at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit, Modi said India is firmly committed to responsible and ethical use of AI.

Artificial Intelligence, he noted, can become the biggest tool for development in the 21st century but it also equally can be a force in destroying the 21st century.

"Besides the challenge of deepfakes, cyber security, and data theft, AI tools falling in the hands of terrorists pose a big threat. Global security will face a big threat if AI-laced weapons were to reach terrorist organisations. We have to deliberate on this issue and reach a concrete plan to stop the misuse of AI," he said.

The Prime Minister said India had during its G20 presidency proposed creating a responsible, human-centric governance framework for AI.

"Just like we have agreements and protocols for various international issues, we have to create a global framework for the ethical use of AI. This will include a protocol for testing and deployment of high-risk and frontier AI tools," he said.

Modi said AI has the potential to revolutionise India's tech landscape and the government will soon be launching an AI mission.

AI has the potential to transform sectors including healthcare and it can play a big role in sustainable development, he said. But "we have to tread very cautiously." He mooted unlocking the power of AI for taking forward Sanskrit language knowledge base, and using AI to reconnect the missing volumes of Vedic mathematics.

The direction of AI will be dependent on human values and democratic values, he affirmed. Trust in AI will rise if ethical, economic and social concerns are addressed. Privacy concerns will get addressed if data is secured, he said.

"We have to complete the global framework within a set timeframe," he said adding this was essential for the security and progress of the world and humanity.

The Prime Minister said AI has to be made all-inclusive as only then it will yield more inclusive results.

He described AI as not just new technology but a worldwide movement.

Calling for safe and trusted AI, he said Summit's deliberations should focus on how to make AI-generated information credible.

"AI is transformative, it is up to us to make it transparent," he said adding the use of data and algorithms should be free from any bias.

"We have to work together to prepare a global framework for the ethical use of AI," he said.

The Prime Minister said there are many positive aspects of AI, but the negative aspects related to it are also a matter of equal concern. "AI is transformative. But it must be made as transparent as possible."    "A good beginning will be to make data and algorithms transparent and free from bias," he said.

The Prime Minister said the world is entering a new era, with AI. "AI can become the largest base for deciding the future." He said his government's effort is to use the full potential of AI for social development and inclusive growth. Technology when combined with democratic values, acts as a multiplier for inclusiveness and equity, he said.

"Today India is an important player in AI talent and new ideas related to AI. Young Indian tech experts and researchers are exploring the limits of AI," he said.

He mentioned the national program in AI, AIRAWAT initiative, and the upcoming AI mission, to outline the rapid strides India is taking in harnessing the power of new technologies.

"In India, we are going to launch AI mission to establish required capacities for AI compute that will help start ups and innovators. Through this, AI applications will be promoted in areas like agriculture, healthcare and education sectors," he said.

AI is undoubtedly transformative but it up to the society to make it more and more transparent.

"While AI increases our efficiency, it is up to us to keep space for emotions. It is up to us to maintain our ethics," Modi said.

He suggested that a few aspects that need to be addressed to enhance AI's credibility such as data sets for testing and training AI tools, length and duration of testing before releasing any product to the market. He also asked whether a Software Watermark can be introduced to mark any information or product as AI-generated.

Addressing the stakeholders in the government, the Prime Minister asked them to explore the data of various schemes for evidence-based decision-making and see if the data can be used to train AI tools. He asked if there could be an audit mechanism that can categorise AI tools into red, yellow or green as per their capabilities.

"Can we establish an institutional mechanism that ensures resilient employment? Can we bring standardised global AI education curriculum? Can we set standards to prepare people for an AI-driven future?” the Prime Minister said.

               

 

