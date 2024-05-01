President to visit Ram Mandir today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

President Droupadi Mumru will pray at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday in what will be her first visit to the temple which was consecrated on January 22.

Meanwhile, Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday issued a statement refuting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks that the President was not invited to the Ram Temple consecration.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Hindus #Ram Temple