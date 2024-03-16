Rajnath inaugurates Navy HQ in Delhi

- Nausena Bhawan, the newly constructed headquarters of the Navy at Delhi Cantt, was officially inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday
- The inauguration marks a significant milestone for the Navy as it establishes its first independent headquarters in Delhi
- Previously, the Navy operated from 13 different locations, necessitating a consolidated and purpose-built facility
- The architectural design of Nausena Bhawan was selected through a rigorous all-India competition process. The building comprises three wings across four stories.
