Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

Slamming the BJP government at the Centre for abstaining from voting in the UN for a truce in Gaza, Congress on Saturday said the stand went "against everything our country has stood for throughout its life as a nation".

"I am shocked and ashamed that our country has abstained from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said in a statement posted on X.

Gandhi wrote that India was founded on the principles of non-violence and truth for which freedom fighters laid down their lives. "These principles form the basis of the Constitution that defines our nationhood. They represent the moral courage of India that guided its actions as a member of the international community,” the Congress leader said.

Gandhi said that to refuse to take a stand and watch in silence as every law of humanity was being pulverised, food, water, medical supplies, communication and power cut off to millions of people and thousands of men, women and children in Palestine annihilated, went against everything India stood for.

Gandhi cited Mahatma Gandhi saying ‘an eye for an eye makes everyone blind’ to remind the warring parties of the dangers of retribution.

