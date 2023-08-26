Sonu Sood helps man achieve his dream of becoming pilot, now he wants to fly the actor

IANS

Mumbai, August 26

Actor Sonu Sood had helped a man called Vamshi financially in his career and the latter has now become a pilot.

Vamshi now has a dream to fly the actor and is eagerly waiting for the moment.

Sonu transformed Vamshi's life, making his dream of becoming a pilot come true. Vamshi is working as a ground instructor at an aviation academy as a pilot.

Born into poverty, the individual faced numerous adversities and emerged from a background where the notion of becoming a pilot seemed unlikely. He says, "I faced a lot of struggles, like not having enough financial support."

Having started his journey as a helper and cleaner at the airline, he found an ally in Sonu.

"Sonu Sood helped me, and I received financial aid immediately after requesting it from a foundation inspired by Sonu Sood,” he recounts. It was a turning point that rekindled his ambitions and provided wings to his aspirations.

The impact went beyond personal achievement, echoing in the collective dreams he ignited. "My dream is to fly Sonu Sood, and I eagerly await that moment. Now, I'm getting interviewed by YouTube channels, and Sonu Sood himself told me that he's proud of me. That one sentence is a lifetime achievement for me.

“His encouragement has transformed not only my life but also that of others. After watching my YouTube video, people have reached out to me, saying they want to become pilots like me too. This belief, that even the less privileged can become pilots, has been instilled in the minds of countless people, all thanks to Sonu Sood."

Talking about the person he helped, Sonu said: Sometimes, we are just God's guided force, connecting one end to another to make things work.”

He said he started his journey of helping others during Covid times and would continue to do so till his last breath.

