This is India’s decade as destination for investment, travel: VFS Global

PTI

Washington, March 17

India has a vibrant and diverse economy, a large young population and a rich cultural heritage which make it attractive for investors and visitors, according to the CEO of the world’s largest visa outsourcing company.

Zubin Karkaria, founder and CEO of VFS Global, said India was undergoing a rapid economic and social transformation.

“This creates new opportunities for business, trade, tourism, and culture. I truly believe this is India’s decade,” he said.

“At VFS Global, we are very optimistic about the prospects of India as a global destination both for inbound tourism and outbound travellers. India has a vibrant and diverse economy, a large young population, and a rich cultural heritage. These factors make India attractive, both for investors and visitors,” he said in a recent interview.

Known for creating a new industry of visa and passport outsourcing, VFS Global in just 22 years of its inception operates in 149 countries through 3,353 application centres. So far it has processed 278 million applications and 130 million biometrics enrolments.

"VFS Global is a truly Indian success story that has gone global. I mean truly global. I conceptualised and launched VFS Global in India, one of the first made-in-India unicorns to become a global leader in its field," Karkaria said.

In the US recently for meetings, Karkaria, said there is a lot of excitement and interest by global CEOs in India.

