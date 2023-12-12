 Unhappy with minister’s reply, opposition parties walk out of Rajya Sabha over Bill to appoint CEC, ECs : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Unhappy with minister’s reply, opposition parties walk out of Rajya Sabha over Bill to appoint CEC, ECs

Unhappy with minister’s reply, opposition parties walk out of Rajya Sabha over Bill to appoint CEC, ECs

Opposition asks government why it replaced Chief Justice of India with a Union minister in selection committee for appointment of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners

Unhappy with minister’s reply, opposition parties walk out of Rajya Sabha over Bill to appoint CEC, ECs

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, December 12

Unhappy with the Union minister’s reply to the discussion on the bill regulating the appointment of CEC and election commissioners, leaders of several opposition parties on Tuesday walked out of Rajya Sabha in protest, alleging the government wanted to control the poll panel.

They said that Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal’s reply to the debate on the bill was unconvincing and asked why the government replaced the Chief Justice of India with a Union minister in the selection committee for appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other election commissioners.

“The independence, autonomy and impartiality of poll machinery in the country have been crushed under the bulldozer,” Congress’ Randeep Surjewala alleged on the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 that was passed by a voice vote in the Upper House.

After the walkout, senior Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said, “It has now become clear that this government wants to have total control over the Election Commission and wants to tilt the election process in their favour.”

“Now there is no scope of holding impartial elections,” he claimed.

Surjewala said the Modi government has attacked India’s Constitution with this legislation and the opposition parties are standing together in one voice against it.

“They will appoint their own CEC and ECs and will run the EC of their own will and will decide victory and defeat on their own will,” he said.

“We will not allow this voice to die and this struggle will continue from Parliament to the streets,” he said.

Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said opposition parties were of the view that justice should be done and not just “seen to be done”.

“Does the government not have faith in the Chief Justice or the Supreme Court.... Today is a black day for Indian democracy,” he said.

Asked if they would move court on the issue, he said, “We will decide on the future course of action after discussion.” Tiruchi Siva (DMK) said the Supreme Court judgement has said the CEC and ECs should be appointed by a committee comprising of the prime minister, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

He said as per this bill, the committee for CEC appointment shall comprise the PM, LoP and a union minister appointed by the prime minister instead of the chief justice.

“So it is very clear that the majority lies with the government side. Now only two panel members can decide. The search committee comprises of bureaucrats,” he said.

The EC is very important in a democratic country to ensure free and fair elections. “But, they cannot be yes men to the government. The minister’s reply did not convince us and we were compelled to stage a walkout,” he said.

TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said, “What prompted the government to replace the Chief Justice with a minister to be nominated by the prime minister? The government did not have any reply, with a result that we staged a walkout.”

AAP MP Raghav Chadha alleged it is “not a bill but a bulldozer with which the government has finished the Election Commission’s impartiality.”

“The biggest insult is of BJP’s margdarshak L K Adani, who had himself said that the committee should be impartial and should not be in the control of the government.

“The BJP wants the committee can appoint anyone as Election Commissioner, even their partymen or party sympathisers. This is a very dangerous law which will end democracy in India, which is considered as the mother of democracy,” he claimed.

He also said that they will take a decision on whether to move the Supreme Court on this issue after consulting their legal experts.

JMM leader Mahua Majhi said there is no point in having the leader of opposition on this committee as the government will have a majority.

“I feel the government is afraid of keeping the Chief Justice of India on the committee. This bill is very dangerous and is a disaster,” she alleged.

Replying to the debate, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the new bill has been necessitated as the earlier Act had certain weaknesses.

He rebutted the Opposition charge that the bill had been brought to circumvent the SC judgement.

#Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

2
India

Lucknow horror: PCS officer’s daughter gang-raped in moving car; three arrested

3
Punjab

Centre rejects Punjab's request for Rs 1,837 cr loan for 103 projects

4
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

5
Rajasthan

BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name

6
J & K

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

7
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in January

8
Punjab

Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested

9
Punjab

Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet

10
Chandigarh

One more step towards realising Chandigarh Metro project

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people
Entertainment

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Top News

First-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma picked as next Rajasthan chief minister

BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name

Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa to be deputy CMs; Vasudev Dev...

FBI director visits NIA headquarters, highlights need to take partnership to next level to counter terrorism

Aggressively investigating attack on Indian Consulate: FBI director tells NIA

Discusses host of issues, including investigation of cyber-t...

Himachal Cabinet expanded, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma join Sukhvinder Sukhu Cabinet

Himachal Cabinet expanded, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma join Sukhvinder Sukhu government

In a tactical move, CM Sukhu has left one berth still vacant...

Home Minister Amit Shah withdraws three bills on criminal laws; introduces afresh with amendments

Home Minister Amit Shah withdraws three bills on criminal laws; introduces afresh with amendments

Says a discussion is also planned on the bills starting Dece...

Months after tax ‘surveys’, BBC India restructures to create new entity to comply with FDI rules

Months after tax ‘surveys’, BBC India restructures to create new entity to comply with FDI rules

Collective Newsroom established as an Indian company that is...


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

Punjab and Haryana High Court evokes 1984 trauma; denies bail in Amritsar case

2 Glock pistols recovered from premises of Khalra govt school, two arrested

Man nabbed with 300-gm heroin, Rs 3.1L drug money

Six Hindu College students shine in Women’s Premier League 2024 auction

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Bathinda: Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

AIIMS-Bathinda nursing staff demands met

High Court summons Punjab prison officials over ‘false affidavit’ in jail assault case

High Court summons Punjab prison officials over ‘false affidavit’ in jail assault case

Zirakpur: Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in January

One more step towards realising Chandigarh Metro project

Attack on maid: Read what action Kharar police took against pitbulls' owner

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi killers 'robbed' cabbie, cops probe claim

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

ABVP mulls drive to encourage college students to attend classes

Women lack awareness on menstrual cycle: Survey

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers' suicide in Jalandhar: Friends allege pressure to strike compromise

Pathankot BJP MLA dubs DC 'Gabbar Singh' during drive against encroachers

Ministerial staff union extends pen-down strike in Kapurthala

NRI's murder in Jalandhar: Victim's cousin surrenders before police

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

Dense fog reduces visibility in Ludhiana, commuters inconvenienced

‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme: 350 appointments reserved for doorstep services

Close shave for two as car catches fire in Ludhiana

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

Award Rafi with ‘Punjab De Anmol Ratan’: RCWC chief

Shaheedi Jor Mela: Despite ban, temporary stalls being set up along road leading to Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara

Man buries dead son in house due to financial crunch

‘Harassed’ by seniors, GRP cop goes missing