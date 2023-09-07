US President Joe Biden all set to travel to India for G20 Summit: White House

PTI

Washington, September 7

US President Joe Biden is all set to visit India and is "very excited" about the important initiatives he will be championing at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, according to senior White House officials.

Biden will follow the Covid-19 guidelines of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit to India for the G20 Summit.

First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. President Biden, 80, was tested for the virus on Monday and Tuesday following his wife's positive test, but his results were negative.

The White House said the president had tested negative twice and there is no change in his travel plans for India.

After arriving in New Delhi on Friday evening, President Biden is likely to immediately get back to business by having his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same night.

His meetings and interactions with Modi and other world leaders during and on the sidelines of the G20 Summit would be driven by the Covid-19 protocols established by the CDC.

#G20 #Joe Biden #United States of America USA #Washington