Uttarakhand’s Global Investor Summit curtain raiser held in New Delhi

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 14

A Global Investor Summit 2023 is to be organized in Uttarakhand in December on the tagline of “Peace to Prosperity”. On the occasion of the curtain raiser of the summit in New Delhi on Thursday, ITC proposed an investment of Rs 5,000 crore to the Uttarakhand government. An MoU for investment of Rs 1,000 crore was signed with Mahindra Holidays and Resort India Limited and Rs 1,600 crore was signed with e-Kuber.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited shall be setting up 45 resorts at different places in Uttarakhand in the next three months with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. This will open employment opportunities for over 1500 people. This is the largest investment by Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited in any state in the entire country.

Immense opportunity for industries: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the program as the chief guest. While giving information about Destination Uttarakhand-Global Investors Summit-2023 in his address, the CM said that Uttarakhand is fast emerging as a young state where there are immense opportunities for industries. “Along with ease of doing business, there is also peace of doing business in the state. There are almost no incidents of labour dissatisfaction in the industries operating in the state of Uttarakhand,” he stated.

Easy business environment

The Chief Minister said the government is working with the vision of creating an easy business environment along with world-class infrastructure in Uttarakhand. Along with implementing special policies, attractive financial incentives have been arranged to promote investment in various sectors in the state. These policies mainly include Tourism Policy-2023, MSME Policy-2023, Startup Policy-2023, Logistics Policy-2023 for establishment of private industrial estates.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the government is determined to develop natural resources in Uttarakhand as well as making it the fastest growing economy in the country. To strengthen the economy of the state, Strong Uttarakhand Mission has been launched, under which a target has been set to double the SGDP of the state in the next 5 years. Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023 is being organized by the state as a link to achieve this goal.

The Chief Minister said that more than 1200 such Acts have been identified in the state, which are currently irrelevant and about 500 of these Acts are being repealed through the Single Repeal Act.

Upgradation of facilities

The CM said that at present a land bank of about 6,000 acres is available in Uttarakhand for setting up industries of various sectors. There has been continuous improvement in rail, road, and air connectivity in the state. Direct air service has become available from Dehradun airport to various cities. Dehradun and Pantnagar airports are also being expanded. As part of the development and upgradation of the railway network, the construction work of the Rishikesh - Karnaprayag railway line is in progress. To facilitate the Char Dham Yatra in the state, the construction work of an all-weather road is also in progress.

The Chief Minister said that the entrepreneurs of the state are our brand ambassadors and they have the maximum participation in increasing investment in the state. “Our government is working on the basis of simplification, solution, solution, and satisfaction and this is possible only when their problems are solved by continuously communicating with the industry associations,” he said.

He said that effective steps have been taken towards the establishment of Aroma Park in Kashipur, Plastic Park in Sitarganj, Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Kashipur and Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor.

The Chief Minister said that for the convenience of tourists and devotees, facilities are being developed through innovation at all places in the state. A policy has also been set to promote exports. He said that their aim is to develop all the mythological places of the state. Like Chardham Adikailash, a circuit of temples of the Kumaon region is being made under the Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission. In this, religious tourism will be further promoted in the state.

Favorable business environment

The Chief Minister said that it is a good fortune for all the people to work in Devbhoomi. The environment of the state is completely favorable for entrepreneurs. 71 percent of the land area of Uttarakhand is covered with forests. Along with health and wellness, it is also a source of energy. He said that after the Kedarnath disaster, today it has become a grand Kedar. Soon ropeway will be constructed for Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib.

The Chief Minister said that in the hilly areas of the state, one city each will be established in Garhwal and Kumaon divisions. Along with the construction of the Ganga Corridor in Haridwar Rishikesh, the foundation stone for the construction of a ghat was laid at Haripur near Kalsi.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has achieved GI tag in nine products produced/ manufactured in the state. These GI tags include Kumaon Bureau Oil, Munsiyari Rajma Bhotiya Dan, Epan Ringal, Copper Products, Dhulma, Bay Patta and Basmati Rice, Nettle (nettle grass). Application for GI tag has been made in some other products like Pichhoda, Artistic Candle Mask and Temple Replica.

Awards galore

Cm Dhami said that Uttarakhand state is included in the achievers category (8th position) in the 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking of the Department of Industrial Promotion and Internal Trade for the year 2022. Whereas in the Export Readiness Index for the year 2022 released by NITI Aayog, Uttarakhand state is at first place among the Himalayan states, while at 9th place in the entire country. Uttarakhand state is included in the Achievers category in the LEADS ranking of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade for the year 2022. Similarly, the startup is included in the ‘Leader’ category in the ranking.

One-stop shop

The Chief Minister said that for investment promotion and promotion of the state, a dedicated Investor Facilitation Cell has been established at the Industries Directorate level, which is providing dedicated handholding support as a 'one stop shop' for investors/businessmen. The facility of a dedicated relationship manager is being provided to entrepreneurs with capital investment of more than Rs 5 crore. Online single window clearance portal investuttarakhand.uk.gov.in has been established in the state for investors to get required approval/permission/approval for setting up industries.

Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu said that Uttarakhand is a better destination for entrepreneurs to invest. Being close to Delhi NCR, this distance will soon be covered in two and a half hours due to the development of better road facilities. Similarly, due to road facilities for Haridwar, Kotdwar, Rudrapur, Kashipur, Tanakpur, the distance here can also be covered in less time. Uttarakhand is also favorable for industries from environmental point of view. There is no water dispute in our state and there is adequate availability of electricity. People are getting attracted towards the state due to its better ecosystem.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said that the policy has been prepared after studying the policies related to industry and investment of different states of the country. He said that more and more entrepreneurs should join the state, for this, attention is being given to development of industry-friendly policies and facilities.

International road shows will be organized in London, Singapore, Taiwan

The Uttarakhand government is fully prepared for the preparations for the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit. The first international road show abroad regarding the summit will be held in London from September 25 to September 28. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also participate in it. After this, there will be road shows in Singapore and Taiwan in the first week of October. Foreign investors will be attracted to invest in Uttarakhand through road shows in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from 16th to 20th October.

A team of officials from the state government will also go to road shows held abroad. After this, the first road show in the country will be held in Delhi on 3 October, followed by 6 more road shows, which will be held in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. A target of investment of at least Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been set by the state government through the investor conference.for the Aarti of Yamuna like Harki Paidi during the Mahabharata period.

#Uttarakhand