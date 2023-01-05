18 CRPF companies for Poonch, Rajouri post Intelligence inputs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 4

With Intelligence inputs indicating possible fresh attacks on civilians in Jammu region, the government has decided to deploy 18 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Poonch and Rajouri districts, officials said today.

Eight CRPF companies will be deployed “very soon” from nearby locations in J&K while 10 companies are being rushed from Delhi.

Six persons, including two children, were killed and several injured in two terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Rajouri district on Sunday evening and Monday morning. In the second attack, two children were killed in a suspected IED blast. Additional DGP Mukesh Singh cautioned the locals after another suspected IED was spotted in Upper Dangri village,located about 8 km from Rajouri town.

At least 12 persons were reportedly injured in the two terror attacks.They are being treated in a Jammu hospital. The Army and the CRPF have launched a search operation to nab the two “armed men” behind the attack at Upper Dangri. A team of the National Investigation Agency sleuths too visited the village where security has been stepped up.

#jammu #poonch #Rajouri