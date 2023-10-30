2-yr ban on cricketer over multiple birth certificates

PTI

New Delhi, October 29

Young cricketer Vanshaj Sharma, a resident of Jammu, has been handed a two-year ban by the BCCI for submitting multiple birth certificates with different dates of birth.

Sharma, who belongs to Jammu's Bishnah, had migrated to Bihar and was presently playing under the state association there. "He is presently with the Bihar Cricket Association. He is not a JKCA player," Brigadier Anil Gupta, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) chief, said. "He was originally registered by us in 2020-21 as an under-19 player. He has never played for the JKCA. He re-enrolled himself as a player of the Bihar Cricket Association. He was registered by the BCA as U-23 player with a different date of birth (DoB). He has been caught by the BCCI and banned for submitting multiple DoB certificates,” he said.

