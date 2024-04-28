30 lost phones recovered by cyber cops, returned to owners

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 27

The Kashmir Cyber Police today said it has recovered and returned 30 missing smartphones worth lakhs of rupees to their owners. “To enhance public service and address grievances, the Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, is now accepting applications and reports from the general public regarding missing cell phones,” the police said.

The police said the dedicated technical team of the cyber police has been successful in tracing 30 missing smartphones of various makes and models worth lakhs of rupees. These devices were promptly returned to their rightful owners today at the Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar.

“In addition to tracing missing mobile phones, the cyber police continues to assist citizens with various technological challenges encountered in their daily lives, including addressing online frauds, scams and other cyber-related crimes reported at the Cyber Police Station on a routine basis,” the police said.

The cyber police has initiated various awareness campaigns and programmes to educate the public about contemporary online frauds and scams.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Srinagar