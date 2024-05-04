Adviser reviews education, health infrastructure

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 3

Adviser to the J&K Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today visited Sanasar area of Ramban district to review the status of educational and health infrastructure.

The Advisor inspected Government Upper Primary School, Chouri Sanasar, and took stock of functioning of the institution. He had round of different sections of the school assessing the facilities being made available for the students. He interacted with the teachers and school management seeking the current status of education being imparted in the school. He also interacted with the school children and assessed their learning outcomes.

Later, Bhatnagar inspected NTPHC, Sanasar, and took stock of the healthcare facilities available there for the ailing. He also interacted with the staff of the centre and enquired from them about their issues and concerns.

While interacting with the staff, the Advisor asked them about the gaps in healthcare owing to remoteness of the area so that the same could be sorted out. He impressed upon them to dedicate themselves towards serving the people of such far off area in the most efficient manner.

Later, the Advisor had an interactive session with the local police and civil officers to assess functioning of their respective fields.

#Jammu #Ramban