BJP delaying polls to local bodies fearing defeat: NC

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 15

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah accused the BJP of deliberately postponing Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in fear of an anticipated defeat.

Addressing a workers convention in north Kashmir’s Pattan town, Omar said the delay in the ULB elections, considered a precursor to the upcoming Parliament elections, exposes the BJP’s apprehension about the prevailing sentiment against it.

“The ULB elections, considered as a bellwether for forthcoming Parliament elections, will reveal that the sentiment on the ground is against the BJP and its A, B, C and D teams,” Omar said.

Expressing concern over the prolonged delay in the ULB elections, Omar stressed the potential debacle would not only signify an adverse outcome for the BJP, but also a resounding defeat of their propaganda regarding the revocation of Article 370.

During the event, Omar welcomed several socio-political activists into the National Conference, expressing hope that their experience in public life and social activism would benefit the party. “In a democracy, everything hinges on elections, but no elections have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir for so many years,” Omar remarked, accusing the ruling BJP of reluctance to cede decision-making spaces to local people, including ULB bodies.

Omar questioned the freedom enjoyed by Altaf Bukhari during the detention of other top politicians in 2019, seeking the reasons behind this disparity.

Why wasn’t delimitation done earlier? L-G sahib knew that the tenure of ULB bodies in J&K was nearing its end, so why wasn’t the delimitation process carried out in advance? The reality is different, and it has nothing to do with the delimitation process. — Omar Abdullah, former chief minister

#BJP #Kashmir #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar