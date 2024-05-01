BJP starts campaign for ‘friendly’ parties

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 30

Though the BJP is not contesting Lok Sabha elections on any of the three seats in Kashmir, it has started campaigning for the ‘friendly’ parties.

After the senior leadership of the saffron party campaigned for the two seats in Jammu region where Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma were the party candidate, the BJP will now focus on the three seats of Kashmir apparently for Altaf Bukhari led Apni Party and Sajad Lone led Peoples Conference.

While Apni Party has fielded Mohammad Ashraf Mir from Srinagar and Zafar Iqbal Manhas from Anantnag, the party did not field any candidate from Baramulla to support Sajad Lone who is contesting from the seat against National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah.

Both Apni Party and PC are termed by opposition as the B-team of the BJP.

The BJP organised a party workers meeting in Kashmir in which its J&K chief Ravinder Raina discussed Parliament election strategy with for the Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla LS seat. As per an official information provided by the party, several senior party leaders took part in the meeting from J&K.

Sunil Sharma, general secretary, J&K BJP, along with senior leaders, including Rafiq Wani, Sofi Yusif, Altaf Thakur, Ali Mohd Mir, Anwar Khan, among others were present during the meeting.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha