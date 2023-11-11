BSF DG Agarwal reviews preparedness along LoC

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 10

The Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Nitin Agarwal, conducted a visit to the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the North Kashmir Gulmarg sector to assess operational preparedness, according to officials.

During the visit, Agarwal interacted with the troops, commending them for their high morale, commitment, and professionalism, as reported by the BSF, Kashmir, on X. "Nitin Agarwal, DG @BSF_India visited the forward areas of sector #Srinagar along the #LoC to review the operational preparedness of the units. DG interacted with troops & applauded them for their high morale, commitment & professionalism,” stated the BSF, Kashmir, on X.

Agarwal is on a four-day visit to Kashmir. On November 8, he visited the LoC in North Kashmir’s Bandipora, where he assessed the operational preparedness. Additionally, he visited the Army Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, interacting with Lt General Rajiv Ghai, and reviewed the security situation in Kashmir on Wednesday.

Furthermore, Agarwal attended the passing-out parade of newly recruited BSF personnel at Humhama in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.

